Certified police, fire hires in Waterloo to receive $5K hiring bonus

WATERLOO — Certified police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be paid a $5,000 hiring bonus, Waterloo City Council members unanimously decided Monday.
The bonus was first discussed at an Oct. 19 work session. It is expected to save the city $15,000 for police hires, and $10,000 for paramedic and firefighter hires, according to the resolution. The money saved would otherwise be spent on training for noncertified hires.
Noncertified police recruits spend 16 weeks at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, costing the city more than $20,000. Training fire employees to be paramedics costs the city more than $15,000, and the year-long process affects staffing levels and the department’s budget.
The resolution was introduced by council member Dave Boesen, a former Waterloo paramedic, fire investigator and arson K-9 handler who eventually worked as a property/evidence coordinator until 2018 for the Waterloo Police Department.
The bonus also is meant to help with staffing shortages, overtime and employee burnout, the resolution said. Certified police and fire officials can forgo some training to work sooner.
“We are competing against other cities that are doing the same thing,” Boesen said at the work session.
Mayor Quentin Hart originally asked whether the bonus for certified candidates would disproportionately impact women and minority candidates.
“That doesn’t mean we have to hire a certified person if someone on that list — minority, a woman — meets all the definition and the criteria, and the department feels that they’re going to be an asset to our department — they’re going to be the best fit — then I wholeheartedly say we should hire that person,” Boesen said.
Maj. Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department and Fire Chief Pat Treloar said their departments see about 70% uncertified and 30% certified candidates.
Council member Patrick Morrissey said the hiring bonus for certified candidates could serve as an example for other departments that need staff certifications. Boesen said he would be open to discussions.
