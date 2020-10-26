Certified police, fire hires in Waterloo to receive $5K hiring bonus

WATERLOO — Certified police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be paid a $5,000 hiring bonus, Waterloo City Council members unanimously decided Monday.

The bonus was first discussed at an Oct. 19 work session. It is expected to save the city $15,000 for police hires, and $10,000 for paramedic and firefighter hires, according to the resolution. The money saved would otherwise be spent on training for noncertified hires.

Noncertified police recruits spend 16 weeks at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, costing the city more than $20,000. Training fire employees to be paramedics costs the city more than $15,000, and the year-long process affects staffing levels and the department’s budget.

The resolution was introduced by council member Dave Boesen, a former Waterloo paramedic, fire investigator and arson K-9 handler who eventually worked as a property/evidence coordinator until 2018 for the Waterloo Police Department.

The bonus also is meant to help with staffing shortages, overtime and employee burnout, the resolution said. Certified police and fire officials can forgo some training to work sooner.

