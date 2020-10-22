 Skip to main content
Cedar Wapsi bridge replacement to reduce traffic to one lane
Cedar Wapsi bridge replacement to reduce traffic to one lane

CEDAR FALLS — Drivers will be reduced to one lane of traffic on part of the Cedar Wapsi Road beginning Friday, the county engineer’s office said.

Traffic will remain one lane for one to two weeks between North Union Road and Waverly Road, the office said. There will be traffic signals to guide drivers. The lane closure is due to construction work for the Cedar Wapsi Road bridge replacement over the Cedar River.

CEDAR-WAPSI BRIDGE WORK BEGINS

Construction crews placed the first five beams for the new Cedar-Wapsi Road over the Cedar River in April 2020.

The Washington Union Boat Ramp will be closed beginning Friday as part of the project. It will receive lane grading to its parking lot and entrance, as well as a new underpass walkway under the bridge for fishing access to both sides of the river bank.

The county engineer’s office recommended that residents use other boat ramps, such as the ones available Black Hawk Park along the Cedar River in Finchford.

