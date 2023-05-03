CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 10 at the Community Foundation Building, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
There will be a club auction of collectable stamps.
The meeting is open to visitors.
