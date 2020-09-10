Cedar Valley natives quarantine to safely compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — When he appeared on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” more than a year ago, Hudson native Jackson Twait competed against nearly 600 people on the extreme obstacle course, with family and friends cheering from the sidelines.

But in July, when 22-year-old Twait competed on the show again, it was different.

Twait found himself quarantined in a hotel room in St. Louis, getting tested for COVID-19 every few days and wearing a mask most of the time. He could only see family and friends on the video platform Zoom. He was one of just 150 athletes.

When it was time to compete, Twait took off his mask and put on hand sanitizer. The familiar “tunnel vision” feeling from his last experience returned.

The episode featuring Twait airs at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC, where viewers can watch the University of Northern Iowa graduate make a run for the $100,000 prize. Now working as an actuary in Des Moines, Twait said winning the money would allow him to buy a house — and some breakfast food, of course.

“My plan was to buy some pancakes if I won,” Twait said. “I told myself I couldn’t have pancakes or I couldn’t try a margarita until I won the show.”