Cedar Valley natives quarantine to safely compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

HUDSON — When he appeared on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior” more than a year ago, Hudson native Jackson Twait competed against nearly 600 people on the extreme obstacle course, with family and friends cheering from the sidelines.
But in July, when 22-year-old Twait competed on the show again, it was different.
Twait found himself quarantined in a hotel room in St. Louis, getting tested for COVID-19 every few days and wearing a mask most of the time. He could only see family and friends on the video platform Zoom. He was one of just 150 athletes.
When it was time to compete, Twait took off his mask and put on hand sanitizer. The familiar “tunnel vision” feeling from his last experience returned.
The episode featuring Twait airs at 7 p.m. Monday on NBC, where viewers can watch the University of Northern Iowa graduate make a run for the $100,000 prize. Now working as an actuary in Des Moines, Twait said winning the money would allow him to buy a house — and some breakfast food, of course.
“My plan was to buy some pancakes if I won,” Twait said. “I told myself I couldn’t have pancakes or I couldn’t try a margarita until I won the show.”
Cedar Falls resident Isaiah Barney competed on the same course and will be featured on the show at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on NBC. Barney, 22, is a UNI student who started training for “American Ninja Warrior” a couple of years ago. This will be his first run on the show.
“I’ve been watching the show since it first came on with my family when I was younger,” Barney said. “It’s always been on my bucket list to make it on and give it a shot at least once.”
While Twait can’t give details before his episode airs, the UNI grad said his upcoming performance will show viewers that he learned from past mistakes on the balance obstacles. He started attending hot yoga sessions at a studio in Cedar Falls to train.
“For the first time in my life, I could touch my toes, which was cool,” Twait said.
To watch his own airing, Twait will gather with family at home in Hudson. It will be a different dynamic than Pepper’s Grill in Cedar Falls, the spot where he watched himself last year. Barney will watch his episode with his girlfriend and family in his hometown.
“I tried to have as much fun on the course as I could, and I hope that people would find that entertaining,” Barney said. “Effort produces results no matter what. As long as you are putting in proper time and proper effort, anything is possible at the end of the day.
Sydney Czyzon covers Waterloo and Black Hawk County. You can reach her at Sydney.Czyzon@wcfcourier.com or follow her on Twitter at @SydneyCzyzon.
