Cedar Valley leaders urge Rep. Ashley Hinson to support COVID-19 relief bill

He said the funds could be used in Black Hawk County to create a permanent warming center, provide housing assistance, create infrastructure and jobs and modernize the health department, which recently had its proposed budget cut by nearly $100,000 by the Board of Supervisors. Schwartz and his fellow supervisor Linda Laylin voted against the cut.

The federal minimum wage would increase by June 2025 to $15 per hour under the relief package. Hinson recently called the proposal “divisive” and said she would not support the increase.

“She’s saying that lifting families out of poverty for doing honest hard work is divisive, and that’s frankly ridiculous,” Schwartz said.

Funchess said the COVID-19 relief package would give “stability and dignity” to residents who need it most, including people who need help paying rent or utilities. He said it would especially benefit the state’s low-income residents.

“Our neighbors are hurting,” Funchess said. “This is real flesh and blood. These are real people here.”