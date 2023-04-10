WATERLOO — The Courier is celebrating the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fifth consecutive year.

Nursing is an essential profession that requires skill, knowledge, dedication and commitment to providing exemplary service in caring for patients. Cedar Valley nurses are on the front lines each day, providing specialized care and comfort to their patients.

For 2023, 10 nurses have been selected as the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses. They were nominated by co-workers, friends and family members. Last year’s winners came from every corner of the nursing field, representing local hospitals, clinics and more. That is true again in 2023, as well.

An independent panel of judges selected nine nurses for the annual honor, and readers chose the 10th nurse.

Judges were Dr. Shawn Buhrow, MSN, BSN, RN, American Sentinel College of Nursing at Post University; Dana Clasen, DNP, MSN-ED, RN, professor at Allen College of Nursing and director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program, Allen College-UnityPoint Health; and Troy A. Moran Sr., Ed.D, dean of Sciences and Health Sciences, Hawkeye Community College.

The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism.

The 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses are:

Allie Boyle, UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Andrea Burgart, Cedar Valley Hospice, Reader’s Choice winner.

Danette Christiansen, Harmony Waterloo (formerly ProMedica).

Christiara Deese, Care Initiatives Inc.

Salem Fauser, Black Hawk County Health Department.

Sarah Kutz, UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Jake Powers, MercyOne Waterloo.

Carol Ratchford, MercyOne Waterloo.

Tina Styron, UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Amanda Vervaecke, UnityPoint Wound Clinic.

The Cedar Valley Top Nurses will be honored at luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 10 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Drive, Cedar Falls. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at go.wcfcourier.com/nursesluncheon. Deadline for purchasing tickets is April 30; tickets will not be sold at the door.

Honorees will be profiled in a special publication in The Courier on Sunday, May 7.

Sponsors for the 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses are NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Courier Media Group.

