WATERLOO – The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

My Waterloo Days Festival needs volunteers to become part of the process in helping make the event a success.

Friends of the Family is looking for someone to help out in their office. Here you would greet people, help sort donations and more.

Northeast Iowa Food Bank is seeking volunteers for the Kid's Cafe. They prepare hot and cold meals and snacks for the youth of Cedar Valley through different non-profits and youth programs. Help with prep, cooking or bagging of meals.

Do you live on UNI campus? Do you want to go and volunteer in the community, but don’t have the means to travel off campus? Then look no further! The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and the UNI Office of Community Engagement has just the thing for you. We are hosting Panthers Give Back for the month of April. We will get a shuttle to bring you the Northeast Iowa Foodbank and bring your right back to campus afterwards.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.