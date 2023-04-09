Easter is being observed around the world today as a day of hope, joy and salvation. In the Cedar Valley, the faithful are flocking to churches to celebrate the culmination of the Passion of Christ.

Commemoration of Jesus Christ’s suffering, death and resurrection began earlier during Holy Week when seven metro churches united to read aloud the entire New Testament. The event, organized by Waterloo’s First Congregational United Church of Christ, was meant to “recapture a love for public Scripture reading.”

The Easter Holy Week readings were preceded by Palm Sunday, as well as Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, penance and fasting, and Ash Wednesday, which took place Feb. 23.

Greg Holt, a member of First Congregational fine arts committee, originally mentioned the daunting idea of reading aloud the entire Bible. “But that was a bit ambitious, considering how long it would take. So I thought, why not read the New Testament? Public scripture reading used to be something people did a long time ago. I liked the idea of creating an experience, something interactive,” said Holt, director at the Cedar Falls Community Theatre.

Fellow committee member Paul Greene determined it would take about 18 ½ hours to read the second part of the Bible, depending on the readers’ speed. The New Testament shares the life and teachings of Jesus and his followers, including the four Gospels, the Acts of the Apostles, 21 epistles by St. Paul and others, and the book of Revelation.

Holt sent an invitation to local churches to join the oral reading project.

“Connecting with others, especially during Holy Week, and working together allows a little more ownership from each congregation. Their members could step forward, maybe outside their comfort zones, to become active participants during Holy Week,” Holt said.

“Life is about attempting things, and this was something fresh and new and meaningful,” he added.

The response was overwhelming. “We thought it was a good idea. It sends a message to the wider community that it is a good thing to work with other denominations and faith traditions because we are an ecumenical community,” said the Rev. John Janssen, associate pastor of Christian education at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.

“It sends a positive message to the world about what God intends the world to be.”

Readings began April 3 with Matthew through Mark 9 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo, followed April 4 by Mark 10 through Luke 22 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

On April 5, six readers at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church devoted 30 minutes each to reading aloud Luke 23 through Acts 10. Four volunteers from the congregation read five chapters each, while the Rev. Dave Kivett, head pastor, read six chapters and Janssen read seven chapters. It took about three hours to complete the reading.

“A few hours after her reading, one of the congregation members said to me, ‘Johnny, that was the greatest spiritual experience I’ve had in 30 years. Reading those chapters aloud for 30 minutes was more influential than 30 years being in church.’ She got to see the bigger picture and see how the story flowed together, and that was so meaningful for her,” Janssen explained.

On Maundy Thursday (April 6), six volunteers at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, read Acts 11 through 1 Corinthians 9. Each person read for 30 minutes each, said the Rev. Brian Julin-McCleary.

His congregation enjoys collaborating with other congregations, a big draw for participating in the Holy Week project. “I appreciate the ingenuity and creativity of the idea. It was cool to put together and a great demonstration that everybody can read the Bible, and it’s something we can do together,” the senior pastor said.

Pronouncing some Biblical names can be challenging, particularly when reading aloud, Julin-McCleary noted, but the readers “opened themselves up. It’s OK to take a risk, to be imperfect.”

On Good Friday, the Rev. Abraham Funchess gathered readers from his Jubilee UMC Freedom Center congregation to read 1 Corinthians 10 through Titus. On Saturday, the Rev. Darrell White, lead pastor at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, and his congregation completed the New Testament reading with Philemon through the book of Revelation.

The Holy Week readings “sent a powerful message, and how the readings fell on the appropriate days – Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, it felt like the stars were aligned for us,” Janssen said.

Most of the churches live-streamed their readings which can be accessed at their individual websites. Readings also are available at www.youtube.com/@HolyWeekinTheCedarValley-fj9qm.

