 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls crash shuts down part of Waterloo Road
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Cedar Falls crash shuts down part of Waterloo Road

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A two-vehicle crash shut down part of eastbound Waterloo Road on Sunday around 6:40 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The crash happened at the intersection of Waterloo Road and E. 18th Street in Cedar Falls, according to officials. Officials told dispatchers there were minor injuries. The incident involved a red sedan and black pickup truck, according to dispatchers. Both cars will be towed due to damage, dispatchers said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue officials did not provide more information Sunday.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
Clip art crash
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Iota continues to gain strength

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News