Cedar Falls crash shuts down part of Waterloo Road

CEDAR FALLS — A two-vehicle crash shut down part of eastbound Waterloo Road on Sunday around 6:40 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The crash happened at the intersection of Waterloo Road and E. 18th Street in Cedar Falls, according to officials. Officials told dispatchers there were minor injuries. The incident involved a red sedan and black pickup truck, according to dispatchers. Both cars will be towed due to damage, dispatchers said.