Car hits utility poll, brings down wires near Lafayette Park
WATERLOO — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a utility poll and street light at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Lake Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near Lafayette Park.

A resident heard a loud bang and saw a flash at the site, according to a dispatcher. There were wires down, and a MidAmerican Energy Company serviceman responded to the incident. A company spokesperson said there were no power outages.

An official at the scene said the street light was on the ground, but still works. There is no sparking or other hazard, the official said.

Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire officials responded to the scene, a spokesperson said.

