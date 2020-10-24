 Skip to main content
Car hits loose wheel on U.S. Highway 20
Car hits loose wheel on U.S. Highway 20

WATERLOO — A car hit a wheel that fell off another car Saturday around 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20, according to dispatchers.

The incident happened near mile marker 229. Waterloo Police said the only reported injury was pain to someone's hand. There are no lane closures or redirecting of traffic, officials said.

Dispatchers originally said they received reports of up to four vehicles involved in a collision that appeared to involve a deer.

The incident came shortly after a truck at mile marker 231 hit a deer Saturday and caught on fire on the same highway.

