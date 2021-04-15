'Bright light': Cedar Valley mourns unexpected loss of Waterloo Human Rights Commissioner Tajah Wright

WATERLOO — Something was different about the 15-year-old tomboy who tried out for the cheerleading team.

No drama, no problems. She listened to her coach, going to whatever position was needed, not bickering with other girls. She would sit on the tables at Waterloo East High School swinging her feet back and forth.

That girl was Tajah Wright. She went on to become a Waterloo Housing Authority coordinator and human rights commissioner, determined to make a difference in her hometown. She died unexpectedly Tuesday at age 39. She did not survive an emergency surgery after experiencing chest pains, according to family and friends.

Her high school cheerleading coach was Gwenne Berry, now chief diversity officer at the University of Northern Iowa. The two were later members of the same congregation at Payne Memorial AME Church in Waterloo.

Wright and her family would sit six rows ahead of Berry every Sunday. A wink or wave from Wright accompanied each church service, and Berry proudly watched her former cheerleader get married and raise her own family.

“Tajah's eyes would meet yours and then she would smile, and her smile was with her teeth — not that tight I-have-a-lot-on-my-mind smile," Berry said. "And she had to have a lot on her mind."