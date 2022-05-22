 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bremer County ISU Extenstion offers summer day camps offered to Waverly youth

  • 0
summer day camp clip art
Shutterstock

WAVERLY -- Summer Day Camps are being offered to kindergarten to fourth graders by Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Space Explorers”, “Dairy Day Camp”, “FUN-Dementals”, “Explore 4-H” and “Day at the Fair” are available to youth regardless of 4-H membership.

All camps are $20 for non-members and $15 for Clover Kids or 4-H members. (Fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses.)

To register, visit http://v2.4honline.com/. For more information or questions, contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at the Bremer County Extension Office by calling 319-882-4275 or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Waverly school groundbreaking

Waverly school groundbreaking

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony May 11, 2022, for the new northeast elementary construction project.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Homicide: Manson St, Waterloo, Iowa May 22, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News