Bremer County ISU Extenstion offers summer day camps offered to Waverly youth

WAVERLY -- Summer Day Camps are being offered to kindergarten to fourth graders by Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Space Explorers”, “Dairy Day Camp”, “FUN-Dementals”, “Explore 4-H” and “Day at the Fair” are available to youth regardless of 4-H membership.

All camps are $20 for non-members and $15 for Clover Kids or 4-H members. (Fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses.)

To register, visit http://v2.4honline.com/. For more information or questions, contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at the Bremer County Extension Office by calling 319-882-4275 or go to www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer.

