Bob Saget, comedian and 'Full House' star, dead at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an "unresponsive man" in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

"The man was identified as Robert Saget" and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour," according to his Twitter feed.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on "Full House. "I love you so much Bobby."

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian "was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious."

"In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career," actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Saget's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget, also the long-time host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," played squeaky clean Danny Tanner, a widower and father to three young girls, on "Full House," the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to the Olsen twins when it debuted 1987.

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary "The Aristocrats" — in which 100 comics riffed on the world's dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

As Saget recalled the Jake Tapper in a July 2021 interview, the track of his career was unexpected.

"'Full House' was an accident," he said. "I got fired on CBS and was asked to be in 'Full House.'"

The sitcom, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons. It lived on in syndication with strong enough nostalgia surrounding it that Netflix picked up a spin-off in 2016, "Fuller House," starring Bure but featuring frequent appearances from original stars, including Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos. It ran for five seasons, concluding in 2020.

"I'm close with all the kids. It doesn't happen a lot in the world where you stay close with all the people," Saget told Tapper. "We're an unusual cast in that way that I have been able to remain close with everybody, because I don't take eight years of my life lightly and then the other five or six years, six seasons."

