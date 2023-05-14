Today is Mother’s Day, and moms are in full bloom.

After admiring the fresh-cut flower bouquets, enjoying celebratory meals, sentimental greeting cards, a shower of gifts and lots of heartfelt hugs, many moms are looking forward to visiting their favorite plant nurseries and garden centers.

Flowers make mom happy, and moms are ready to get growing, said Kim Jordan of Jordan’s Nursery in Cedar Falls.

“We’re open on Mother’s Day because it’s a destination and a tradition for moms, grandmothers, grandchildren. Families come together on this special day to shop for plants.”

Lush hanging baskets, six-packs of bedding plants, those colorful flowering annuals and vegetables to fill gardens and containers, perennials, shrubs, trees and exotic tropicals, are on shopping lists across the Cedar Valley. A trip to the nursery offers more than a single day of joy for moms; it promises a season of beautiful gardens, patios and decks and tasty, homegrown vegetables.

According to the Society of American Florists, one-fourth of flower and plant purchases are made on Mother’s Day. It’s the third biggest selling day for flowers and garden plants. In 2019, more than 30% of Americans reported buying flowers and plants. Fresh-cut flowers top the list at 80% of Mother’s Day flower gifts purchased by consumers, followed by 40% for outdoor bedding and garden plants, 37% for indoor flowering plants and 23% for green houseplants.

“People are wanting to get some color and put it around their houses. Perennials are really hot and shrubs — a lot of the dwarf types and dwarf conifers — that are really cool. Most people ask for low-maintenance,” said Jordan. That doesn’t mean “no maintenance,” it just means a gardener’s shadow doesn’t have to hover over beds and borders to keep them healthy and in good shape.

Gardeners are buzzing about pollinators, too, said Heidi Tietz de Silva of Petersen & Tietz Florist and Greenhouses in Waterloo.

“Bees, bees, bees — that’s what I’m hearing. People are interested in growing plants that attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinating insects,” she said.

Lantana, verbena, celosias and petunias are among annuals being carried home, along with a variety of perennials, including coneflower and rudbeckia.

And like bees to honey, gardeners are being drawn to a new bedding plant offerings or colors such as the “Glimmer” double impatiens series with rose-like blooms and bright, long-lasting “Beacon” impatiens, which are both resistant to impatiens downy mildew; “Bee’s Knees,” one of the brightest yellow petunias available and “Orangina,” a true orange calibrachoa, Tietz said.

“Petunias are looking great this year. We’ve got some really nice, thick-stemmed ones. We have striking yellows like ‘Banana Candy’ – a bold yellow with a spreading, trailing habit – and Surfinia ‘Watermelon Jazz,’ a giant pink,” Jordan said. The color reflects Pantone’s color of the year, “Viva Magenta.”

There’s also Crazytunia “Tiki Torch,” a dramatic petunia in sunset colors; Superfina “Lovie Dovie,” a variegated petunia with a sweet magenta star centered on a white petal; and Blanket “Double Zinfandel,” a mounded petunia drenched in ruffled fuchsia flowers about the size of silver dollars.

Tropical plants, such as showy “Summer Romance,” a striking mandevilla vine and “Fiesta” hibiscus, with its sunset-colored blooms, will be dressing up decks and patios this summer, as well.

Herbs are having another moment and gardeners are still hungry to grow vegetables.

“Growing your own herbs and vegetables was something people really got into during COVID and, since COVID, people want to keep growing and experimenting with different vegetables,” de Silva explained.

Gathering herbs to grow in combo pots by theme – a pizza pot with oregano and basil, along with Roma tomatoes, for example, or putting together a salad bowl with lettuce or greens and strawberries in hanging baskets ripe for the plucking, are all popular options, de Silva pointed out.

Growing fruit can be fun — and delicious — with several newer varieties of raspberries, Jordan explained, such as “Ann,” a yellow raspberry, “Caroline,” with a larger berry than the classic “Heritage,” “Triple Crown,” a large, glossy blackberry.

Spring-flowering tulip trees are increasingly popular with shoppers looking for stand-out trees at Meyers Nursery in Waterloo. “It’s a flowering tree that gets 70 feet tall and is a great shade tree for people looking for an alternative shade tree to maples. The flowers look like miniature tulips upside down,” said Meyers’ Emily Clark.

She’s seen husbands wandering through the plant displays, as well as husbands with kids in tow, looking for the perfect Mother’s Day plant. Petunias, including “Black Mamba,” with purple petals so dark they look black, ever-popular “Wave” petunias and vintage purple petunias, the most fragrant of the bunch, are strong sellers.

Sustainability is key for vegetable gardeners.

“With the cost of groceries, people are looking at fruit-bearing plants and vegetables. I’ve seen a lot younger crowd coming through with their families, buying seeds and vegetable plants and interested in doing more gardening,” Clark said.

There’s always interest in growing a mix of tomatoes and peppers. All America Selections chose the new “San Joaquin” jalapeno pepper for AAS honors in 2023. It’s a determinate jalapeno that sets its fruit in a short window so there are plenty of peppers available at the same time. These have a hint of heat at 2500-6000 Scoville units.

A new Roma tomato, “Zenzei,” was a regional AAS winner for Midwestern gardeners, producing fleshy, plum tomatoes perfect for canning and freezing and resistance to spots and blossom end rot.