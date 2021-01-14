Black Hawk County top officials to get 3% pay raise

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County supervisors Thursday gave themselves and other top officials a 3% salary increase for next fiscal year.

The supervisors decided on the raise at a budget work session. The increase affects elected officials, department heads and directors, said Supervisor Tom Little. The raise follows the city’s union contract raise, said county Finance Director James Perry. It brings the salaries for county supervisors from $40,455 to about $41,669 per year.

Supervisor Craig White was the only official on the five-person board to vote against the 3% raise.

“I’d like to see where we get to a point where lower salaries get a bigger raise than top salaries,” White said.

Little said the increase is “keeping in tradition” with previous years. The Board of Supervisors previously adopted raises that were outlined in the city union contract.

“I’d love to see everybody get twice this amount just because it’s been such a bad year,” Supervisor Linda Laylin said. “And I appreciate all their efforts.”

Supervisor Dan Trelka called the decision “a double-edged sword.”