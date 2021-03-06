Black Hawk County to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to 64 and younger with pre-existing conditions

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will begin vaccinations Monday of people 64 and younger with certain pre-existing conditions.

Eligible residents include people who have cancer, heart conditions, weakened immune systems from organ transplants, diabetes, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD and down syndrome, according to a news release. Pregnant women, smokers and people who are classified as obese or severely obese are also eligible under the guidelines.

The identified pre-existing conditions put people at higher risk for developing severe symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Health Department said it is vaccinating these individuals in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidance released Thursday. Health officials expect "a period of adjustment" as they move to the next phase of vaccines, the news release said.

