Black Hawk County to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to 64 and younger with pre-existing conditions

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County will begin vaccinations Monday of people 64 and younger with certain pre-existing conditions.
Eligible residents include people who have cancer, heart conditions, weakened immune systems from organ transplants, diabetes, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD and down syndrome, according to a news release. Pregnant women, smokers and people who are classified as obese or severely obese are also eligible under the guidelines.
The identified pre-existing conditions put people at higher risk for developing severe symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Health Department said it is vaccinating these individuals in accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health guidance released Thursday. Health officials expect "a period of adjustment" as they move to the next phase of vaccines, the news release said.
Former priority populations — like people 65 and older — will continue to be eligible for vaccinations, according to the news release. More than half of the county's population in the 65 and older age group is already vaccinated, local data shows.
The county said it will keep vaccinating workers in schools, day cares and manufacturing facilities, who also fall into the previous priority group for vaccinations.
"Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, Black Hawk County residents will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases," the news release said. "We are releasing information as fast as we can and will do our best to keep you updated in a timely manner."
Nearly 38,400 people received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to local data. More than 9,700 people had all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.