Black Hawk County to receive more than $267,000 grant for November election costs

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has been awarded a $267,500 grant from a nonprofit organization for costs related to November’s general election.

Grant Veeder, election commissioner and county auditor, learned Monday that the county was awarded the full amount on its application. He announced the grant Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors, who must approve the agreement.

“I was surprised,” Veeder said. “I heard that this organization was very keen to get money out to local jurisdictions to help with this election in difficult times ... but I really didn’t expect that large of an award.”

Veeder expects to use the money to pay more part-time staff to help process absentee ballots.

“This time we expect to break past records, and so we’re hiring more part-time temporary staff, and this will help us offset those costs,” Veeder said.

The money also could provide poll workers with hazard pay and for outreach to voters.

It also will help pay for a $2,000 drop box for absentee ballots. The box will be installed by mailboxes near the entrance of the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., facing Lafayette Street. The box will be in view of a security camera. It will be locked and bolted to the concrete.