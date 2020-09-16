Black Hawk County to receive more than $267,000 grant for November election costs

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has been awarded a $267,500 grant from a nonprofit organization for costs related to November’s general election.
Grant Veeder, election commissioner and county auditor, learned Monday that the county was awarded the full amount on its application. He announced the grant Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors, who must approve the agreement.
“I was surprised,” Veeder said. “I heard that this organization was very keen to get money out to local jurisdictions to help with this election in difficult times ... but I really didn’t expect that large of an award.”
Veeder expects to use the money to pay more part-time staff to help process absentee ballots.
“This time we expect to break past records, and so we’re hiring more part-time temporary staff, and this will help us offset those costs,” Veeder said.
The money also could provide poll workers with hazard pay and for outreach to voters.
It also will help pay for a $2,000 drop box for absentee ballots. The box will be installed by mailboxes near the entrance of the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., facing Lafayette Street. The box will be in view of a security camera. It will be locked and bolted to the concrete.
The organization that awarded the grant, Center for Tech and Civil Life, aims to provide resources that promote civic engagement. The program is meant to bolster voter education, poll worker training, early voting and vote-by-mail options.
The money can be used for election expenses from June 15 through Dec. 31.
Black Hawk County was chosen for the grant due to its number of active registered voters, number of full-time election staff and election office budget, among other factors.
“Because of the pandemic — and the increased interest in absentee voting — we’ve had to put on more staff, buy more supplies, we’ve had unexpected expenses,” Veeder said. “And nobody likes to exceed their budget, especially when you’re dealing with taxpayers’ money.”
The county must provide a report to the Center for Tech and Civic Life by Jan. 31.
Sydney Czyzon covers Waterloo and Black Hawk County. She can be reached at sydney.czyzon@wcfcourier.com.
