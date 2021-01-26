Black Hawk County to offer vaccines to people 65 and older through health care systems

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents ages 65 and older can expect calls from health care providers about when they can get COVID-19 vaccines, health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye announced Tuesday.
The health care providers include UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, MercyOne Northeast Iowa and Peoples Community Health Clinic. Egbuonye said Iowa officials anticipate more COVID-19 vaccines in the middle of February. People will be asked to schedule appointments to get vaccinated, and walk-in requests will not be accepted.
"Do know, behind the scenes, we're moving as fast as we can in terms of planning and also communication so that everybody is aware of what's going on," Egbuonye said.
Black Hawk County health officials plan to split the number of its COVID-19 vaccine allocations in half, with 50% going to people 65 and older and the other 50% going to essential workers. The strategy falls in line with state recommendations.
The state's next recommended priority group includes people 75 and older, manufacturing workers, some educators, childcare workers and first responders, among others.
Egbuonye said pharmacies plan to vaccinate essential workers, and health care systems will handle the older population. She said pre-existing conditions will not be a factor in determining who gets the vaccine first, noting that gathering documentation to provide conditions could make the process "too complicated."
The health department plans to set up a call center to answer resident inquiries about the COVID-19 vaccine. This will include arranging for people without health care providers to get vaccinated, Egbuonye said.
"I know people are eager to know where they can get their vaccine, and I'm very excited to see that people are interested in the vaccine," Egbuonye said. "We're just finalizing the logistics."
The information was shared Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors. Egbuonye said the health department website will eventually allow people to sign up for updates if they are interested in the COVID-19 vaccine. This would include business owners who want their staff to get vaccinated.
"We just want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row so that there is no confusion for community members and our providers," Egbuonye said.