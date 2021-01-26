Black Hawk County supervisors cut epidemiologist position from health department

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County health department will be short one of its planned disease prevention experts.
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to cut funds for an epidemiologist, a medical professional who studies disease patterns. The decision comes during the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 240 local residents and infected more than 14,000, according to data. The position would be the second epidemiologist at the local health department.
Supervisors Tom Little, Dan Trelka and Craig White voted to cut funding the position. Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz, other county supervisors, voted against defunding the role for next fiscal year. The fiscal year starts July 1.
Laylin suggested learning more about the need for the positions, but ultimately said she did not want roles eliminated. Schwartz called the move "irresponsible."
The cut took nearly $99,000 in budgeted salary funds from the health department, decreasing the overall tax rate by an additional 0.2%. The urban tax rate would move from $6.39 per $1,000 in assessed value to $6.38. The rural tax rate of $3.47 per $1,000 in assessed value would stay the same. Schwartz noted the move would save about 90 cents for homeowners with homes valued at $100,000.
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she does not understand the rationale for cutting health department funds.
"The department will lose its capacity to prepare," Egbuonye said. "Public health is in every sector of the community, and we do need a sustainable infrastructure to do our job efficiently. We do. But you don’t make public health cuts during a pandemic, and you certainly don’t do it when it comes to epidemiology. That’s the heart of public health."
An additional epidemiologist would help the health department prepare for the next pandemic before it hits, Egbuonye said.
The position investigates diseases beyond COVID-19, including influenza, food-borne illnesses, pneumonia, cancer, alcoholism, obesity and others. Black Hawk County experiences a disproportionate amount of diseases, Egbuonye said, which heightens the importance of an epidemiologist.
Black Hawk County ranks worse than 71 of Iowa's 99 counties for health outcomes, including life span. It ranks worse than 93 of Iowa's 99 counties for health behaviors, which includes smoking, excessive drinking, sexually transmitted infections, obesity and more. The data is available online from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program.
Epidemiologists can compile data about diseases in the community, allowing the health department to implement preventative strategies.
"Black Hawk County public health needs to be able to build a data hub for the community," Egbuonye said.
County supervisor Tom Little made the suggestion to cut an epidemiologist. He said other Iowa counties — some larger than Black Hawk County — have no epidemiologists.
Egbuonye said Linn County has one epidemiologist and at least four epidemiologists under other titles. Johnson County has a relationship with University of Iowa epidemiologists and Polk County has access to the Iowa Department of Public Health staff, Egbuonye said.
The Black Hawk County health department restructured its staff in recent years, lessening full-time employees and redeveloping its positions. Egbuonye said she examines the models of other counties to see what proves effective.
Little said Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, holds the qualifications of an epidemiologist. He said "in all honesty, in a pinch, we have two" epidemiologists.
"I don't think that we have the authority as the supervisors to make motions to eliminate positions," supervisor Chris Schwartz said.
Little said supervisors "certainly have the right" to reduce funding for the role. The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County health board, said it is the responsibility of the Board of Health to decide how to spend budget money.
"As an independent board, we are charged — the department is charged — with coming up with what the best structure would be to fulfill our functions," Robinson said.
Egbuonye said the health department returned nearly $2.2 million total in tax dollars to the county in fiscal years 2016 through 2020. Little previously criticized the department for using its funds for items other than those originally budgeted.
The Board of Supervisors set a Feb. 9 public hearing to consider the proposed county budget. It is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. in room 201 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo. People can view online via Zoom by finding the link on the agenda.