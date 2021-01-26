Black Hawk County supervisors cut epidemiologist position from health department

County supervisor Tom Little made the suggestion to cut an epidemiologist. He said other Iowa counties — some larger than Black Hawk County — have no epidemiologists.

Egbuonye said Linn County has one epidemiologist and at least four epidemiologists under other titles. Johnson County has a relationship with University of Iowa epidemiologists and Polk County has access to the Iowa Department of Public Health staff, Egbuonye said.

The Black Hawk County health department restructured its staff in recent years, lessening full-time employees and redeveloping its positions. Egbuonye said she examines the models of other counties to see what proves effective.

Little said Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, holds the qualifications of an epidemiologist. He said "in all honesty, in a pinch, we have two" epidemiologists.

"I don't think that we have the authority as the supervisors to make motions to eliminate positions," supervisor Chris Schwartz said.

Little said supervisors "certainly have the right" to reduce funding for the role. The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County health board, said it is the responsibility of the Board of Health to decide how to spend budget money.