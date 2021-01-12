 Skip to main content
Black Hawk County supervisors ask Gov. Reynolds for quicker COVID-19 vaccines
breaking top story

Black Hawk County supervisors ask Gov. Reynolds for quicker COVID-19 vaccines

090220bp-cisse-egbuonye-nafissa

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye is county health director and a 2020 20 Under 40 Award winner.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County supervisors are asking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for faster COVID-19 vaccine distribution and more information.

The five-person Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter outlining their concerns Tuesday. The letter says vaccines should "be distributed in a more expeditious manner" and asks to get "a timeline and amount of expected doses for the residents of Black Hawk County." It calls on the state to make its COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy "more fluid."

Download PDF Letter from Black Hawk County supervisors to Gov. Reynolds

Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she heard from the state that a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated from the federal level could be causing delays. She said she heard Iowa is getting vaccines slower than some other states.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been receiving vaccines as fast as we'd like," Egbuonye said.

110618bp-courthouse

County supervisors meet weekly at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo.

Black Hawk County received 4,350 primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Egbuonye said. The county had 2,350 second doses of the vaccine. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require people to get two doses a few weeks apart.

When the state provides Black Hawk County with COVID-19 vaccines, Egbuonye said her department has less than 24 hours to figure out who will receive them. The state typically allocates vaccines to counties on Mondays and Wednesdays, she said.

"Hopefully we'll get more vaccines tomorrow," Egbuonye said Tuesday. "Public health — I think across the state and nationally — it's like we're building a plane while flying it."

Egbuonye said dental offices will be the "key group" for the county's next COVID-19 vaccines. Others in the state’s first recommended priority group will be offered vaccines also, including pharmacists, paramedics, Waterloo and Cedar Falls firefighters and school nurses not already covered by MercyOne or UnityPoint health care systems.

State guidance about the next COVID-19 vaccine priority group was released Tuesday. The group includes people 75 and older, correctional staff, inmates, people with disabilities receiving home care, school staff, first responders and workers in congregate settings where distancing is difficult, like the Tyson and John Deere plants in Waterloo. Egbuonye serves on the advisory council that is developing the guidelines.

Black Hawk County is not ready to give vaccines to the second priority group, Egbuonye said. The county still needs additional vaccines to offer doses to everyone in the first priority group.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz called Black Hawk County a "medical hub" and said county officials "need to see the state take that into account for their planning."

Dan Trelka, another county supervisor, said Black Hawk County appears to be "taking a back seat to some of the counties we're typically compared to such as Linn, Johnson and Dubuque."

A report from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows that Linn County administered 6,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents, Johnson County gave 9,411 doses and Dubuque County gave 3,073 doses. The same report said Black Hawk County gave 2,918 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to residents. The data was reported as of Sunday.

