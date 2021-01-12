Black Hawk County supervisors ask Gov. Reynolds for quicker COVID-19 vaccines

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County supervisors are asking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for faster COVID-19 vaccine distribution and more information.

The five-person Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter outlining their concerns Tuesday. The letter says vaccines should "be distributed in a more expeditious manner" and asks to get "a timeline and amount of expected doses for the residents of Black Hawk County." It calls on the state to make its COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy "more fluid."

Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she heard from the state that a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated from the federal level could be causing delays. She said she heard Iowa is getting vaccines slower than some other states.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been receiving vaccines as fast as we'd like," Egbuonye said.

Black Hawk County received 4,350 primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Egbuonye said. The county had 2,350 second doses of the vaccine. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require people to get two doses a few weeks apart.