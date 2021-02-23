Black Hawk County supervisors approve budget, tax rates for next fiscal year

Perry said the state rollback contributed to the increase in tax rates for county residents. Residential properties will see a 1.3% increase and agricultural land or buildings will see a 2.5% increase in the tax rollback rate from last fiscal year. Commercial and industrial properties will see no change in the rate. Multi-residential properties will see a 3.8% decrease in the rate.

The county will see a decrease of 0.28%, or more than $189,500, in salary and benefit expenses. Perry said the county saw a sizable number of retirements in the last fiscal year, and younger hires fall lower on pay scales. Health insurance expenses for county employees did not rise.

Black Hawk County approved a lower budget amount for capital improvements, Perry said, which was an effort to keep the tax rate lower.

The Board of Supervisors previously voted to cut about $99,000 in the health department’s requested funds for next fiscal year. Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted against the move, which took away money that was intended to support an epidemiologist to track disease during COVID-19.