Black Hawk County Sheriff's race: Dan Trelka

WATERLOO — Dan Trelka thought he was finished with his law enforcement career, which had spanned nearly three decades across three cities, when he retired last year.
But when Sheriff’s Office personnel encouraged him to run for the department’s top spot, Trelka realized he missed his lifelong profession.
Trelka, 56, is a current Black Hawk County supervisor, where he helps oversee policies, budget and programming. He is now running as the Republican challenger to incumbent Democrat Sheriff Tony Thompson on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Trelka served as Waterloo police chief from 2010-2019, and previously served as police chief in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, from 2003-2010, and deputy sheriff in Weld County, Colorado. He is a Marine Corps veteran.
“This just seemed like a natural segue,” Trelka said.
The sheriff role appealed to Trelka for its ability to make change unilaterally, without needing the formal approval of others. His current role on the County Board of Supervisors requires a majority of the five members to approve resolutions and motions. He said the sheriff can “turn the ship on a dime.”
“I’m all about compromise — compromise and diplomacy,” Trelka said. “I’m willing to have a dialogue with you as long as you’re willing to have a dialogue with me. But if I feel like my efforts are wasted or you’re too radical, I’m going to move on to the next person who can help me accomplish a shared vision.”
The sheriff candidate said his temperament sets him apart from Thompson. Trelka said Sheriff’s Office employees told him that Thompson yells and swears in anger. Trelka classified himself as “calm and collected.”
Trelka sees the need for Sheriff’s Office employees to develop a “warrior” mindset in some situations when protecting the community. Thompson instead favors a “guardian” approach. Trelka said some people are trying to turn “warrior” into a “dirty word.”
“It’s situational,” Trelka said. “If an officer encounters a person who’s trying to cause harm to that officer — shoot at the officer, stab the officer — the officer needs to have a mindset to survive. He needs to have a warrior-type mindset. Because if he has a guardian mindset at that point, he or she could easily lose their life, and we want everybody to go home safely.”
When he became Waterloo police chief, Trelka said, morale was “in the tank” and he took responsibility for lifting it back up. He instituted small changes, like letting officers wear different colored shirts, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with employees to gather feedback. It’s a tactic he plans to employ if elected sheriff.
“I think a leader of any organization is responsible for morale — maintaining morale, improving morale,” Trelka said. “That’s been my philosophy throughout my entire time as a leader.”
Trelka has no experience running a jail — one of the main responsibilities of the county sheriff. But the candidate pointed out Thompson similarly had no background in jail oversight until he joined the Sheriff’s Office.
“There are many, many personnel at the Sheriff’s Office — competent personnel,” Trelka said. “All I have to do is rely upon them. When I win the election, these people aren’t going to evaporate. They’re still going to be there.”
A major priority for Trelka would be preventing people from returning to jail, he said. This would include instituting a formal process to ask sentenced people what resources they need to keep them from being incarcerated in the future. Resources could include housing, transportation, skills and employment.
Trelka plans to draw on social media and religious organizations for help mitigating the number of people returning to jail.
“I’m going to come back to the community and say, ‘Here’s what I need,’” Trelka said. “And we’re going to give these individuals tools so that they’re more successful, so that our crime rate stays low, they don’t come back to jail and we’re going to make a difference.”
The inmate population at the Black Hawk County Jail is 51% Black, while Black residents make up about 9% of the county’s population, according to research cited in Iowa Justice Action Network materials. Trelka said he plans to address the racial disparity within 5-10 years using his plan to secure people with resources.
Trelka said he is open to “smart reform” that includes conversations with law enforcement. He said he will explore cost savings in overlaps between the Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police, and he will look into ways that dispatch can filter calls that should not be handled by officers.
“So much has now been expected of law enforcement; we’re expected to be a jack of all trades,” Trelka said.
Josh Wilson, a member of Republicans of Black Hawk County, recently endorsed Thompson for sheriff. It was a move that Trelka “wasn’t happy” about, he said.
"I have no idea what this personal issue is," Trelka said. "I work for the people. I'll tell you — the party's not important to me."
