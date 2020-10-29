Black Hawk County Sheriff's race: Dan Trelka

Trelka has no experience running a jail — one of the main responsibilities of the county sheriff. But the candidate pointed out Thompson similarly had no background in jail oversight until he joined the Sheriff’s Office.

“There are many, many personnel at the Sheriff’s Office — competent personnel,” Trelka said. “All I have to do is rely upon them. When I win the election, these people aren’t going to evaporate. They’re still going to be there.”

A major priority for Trelka would be preventing people from returning to jail, he said. This would include instituting a formal process to ask sentenced people what resources they need to keep them from being incarcerated in the future. Resources could include housing, transportation, skills and employment.

Trelka plans to draw on social media and religious organizations for help mitigating the number of people returning to jail.

“I’m going to come back to the community and say, ‘Here’s what I need,’” Trelka said. “And we’re going to give these individuals tools so that they’re more successful, so that our crime rate stays low, they don’t come back to jail and we’re going to make a difference.”