Black Hawk County releases Nov. 3 polling places

Voters in Black Hawk County will cast their Nov. 3 general election ballots at 43 locations this year, less than in previous years due to consolidation during COVID-19, according to a Friday news release.

Many voters will go to different locations than in previous election cycles, the release said. County residents will receive postcards from the Election Office near Oct. 21 with the addresses of their polling places. The county website allows voters to find their voting location online, and it lets residents view sample ballots for their precincts.