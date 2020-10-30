Black Hawk County receives nearly 34,000 absentee ballots for Nov. 3 election

Nearly 34,000 county voters already cast absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election, continuing the record-breaking trend in Black Hawk County.
The county was waiting on another nearly 5,000 absentee ballots as of Tuesday, said Grant Veeder, county auditor. He encouraged voters to drop ballots off at the courthouse or mail them as soon as possible. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the county by Nov. 3, or sent in the mail postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon Nov. 9.
More than 9,800 ballots have been placed in the drop box near the entrance of the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., facing Lafayette Street. More than 16,000 were mailed, and other ballots were dropped off at the courthouse counter or other early voting locations.
Through Tuesday, more than 5,000 people voted at the courthouse counter, Veeder said. The county had four other early voting locations, including the UNI-Dome, Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Western Home Communities and North Star Community Services.
The courthouse will remain open for early and absentee voting at the counter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Veeder said.
“With all of the rumors and disinformation that’s been spread around, there are a lot of people that are very concerned, that are very afraid that something might happen to keep their votes from being counted — and we’re doing our best to assure them that in Black Hawk County and I’m sure all over the state of Iowa, that the process will be completed in a way that will keep their ballots safe,” Veeder said.
County workers will begin opening absentee ballots Saturday, which is allowed by an emergency directive by the secretary of state, Veeder said. The directive does not allow for opening on Sunday, so the workers will resume Monday.
Veeder expects workers will start counting ballots Monday and should finish Tuesday night, after polls close on Election Day.
“We know that any number of things could happen that would delay us, but our planning is to have results election night,” Veeder said.
Karen Showalter, county elections director, said technical difficulties or COVID-19 cases among workers would be potential reasons for result delays.
The Absentee Special Voters Precinct Board selects workers to handle ballots, Showalter said. The board consists of an equal number of registered Democratic and Republican county voters.
This year, there are 25 workers scheduled to open ballots Saturday and Monday, Showalter said. Workers put ballots through tabulator machines at polling places, which count one ballot at a time, or into a central tabulator machine, which can process thousands of ballots at once.
The workers chosen by the absentee board are mostly people with prior experience as precinct workers or absentee ballot counters, Veeder said. Showalter said the party affiliations of the workers are balanced. Before being opened, ballots are locked in a vault and separated into trays that include information such as the number of ballots in the trays and dates the ballots were received. The information is confirmed by election officials, and then sent to the absentee workers.
Absentee workers again verify the information, such as the number of ballots per tray, before the ballots are opened. Ballots are kept in secrecy envelopes and flipped over so workers do not see names. Workers pull secrecy envelopes off ballots with the names facing away from them. The number of ballots is counted once more. Finally, the ballots in each tray are processed in tabulation machines, with workers again counting them to make sure they were all processed.
“It’s a very organized and detailed process,” Showalter said.
Veeder said he is inspired to see people still determined to exercise their civic duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The intensity that people are bringing to the process of voting this year is really unique in my experience,” said Veeder, who was first elected in 1988.
