Black Hawk County receives nearly 34,000 absentee ballots for Nov. 3 election

“With all of the rumors and disinformation that’s been spread around, there are a lot of people that are very concerned, that are very afraid that something might happen to keep their votes from being counted — and we’re doing our best to assure them that in Black Hawk County and I’m sure all over the state of Iowa, that the process will be completed in a way that will keep their ballots safe,” Veeder said.

County workers will begin opening absentee ballots Saturday, which is allowed by an emergency directive by the secretary of state, Veeder said. The directive does not allow for opening on Sunday, so the workers will resume Monday.

Veeder expects workers will start counting ballots Monday and should finish Tuesday night, after polls close on Election Day.

“We know that any number of things could happen that would delay us, but our planning is to have results election night,” Veeder said.

Karen Showalter, county elections director, said technical difficulties or COVID-19 cases among workers would be potential reasons for result delays.

The Absentee Special Voters Precinct Board selects workers to handle ballots, Showalter said. The board consists of an equal number of registered Democratic and Republican county voters.