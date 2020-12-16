Black Hawk County receives 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines for Waterloo health providers

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is allocating 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines to three major health care providers in Waterloo, health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said Wednesday.
The vaccines will be allocated to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and Peoples Community Health Clinic, she said. She did not provide the number of vaccines given to each health care system, but said they were distributed equitably. The announcement was made at Wednesday's county Board of Health meeting.
Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, said the first batch of vaccines will cover 30% of the county's health care workers. He said the Iowa Department of Public Health used the threshold to determine how many vaccines it would give to each county.
The Black Hawk County Health Department does not currently have the vaccines, Egbuonye said. The IDPH gets the vaccines from federal officials, and then IDPH gives the vaccines to local health departments.
Egbuonye said Wednesday that she is part of a state advisory committee about infectious diseases. The committee will help develop guidance for health departments to determine who should get vaccinated first. She said the committee plans to release its list of priority groups next week.
Health care workers, critical infrastructure personnel and people at higher risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms are currently at the top of the list, she said.
The Black Hawk County Health Department is having weekly meetings to plan vaccine distribution, she said. Local health care systems are planning how they will provide the vaccine to workers.
The health department recently asked residents to take a survey about the COVID-19 vaccine. The survey asks people whether they feel the vaccine is safe and effective, among other questions. Results will be used to inform the health department's communication about the vaccine to the community.
Egbuonye said Wednesday that the department received about 5,000 survey responses — but the respondents are disproportionately white residents.
The department is exploring outreach strategies to reach the African American community, she said. Health officials are working with EMBARC, a nonprofit refugee services organization, to translate the survey and distribute it to non-English speaking groups. The survey will be given online, in paper form and over the phone if needed, said Halkeno Tura, who works for EMBARC.
The Black Hawk County Health Department will release early results of the survey after it gets a more representative group of respondents, Egbuonye said.
