Black Hawk County receives 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines for Waterloo health providers

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County is allocating 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines to three major health care providers in Waterloo, health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said Wednesday.

The vaccines will be allocated to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and Peoples Community Health Clinic, she said. She did not provide the number of vaccines given to each health care system, but said they were distributed equitably. The announcement was made at Wednesday's county Board of Health meeting.

Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, said the first batch of vaccines will cover 30% of the county's health care workers. He said the Iowa Department of Public Health used the threshold to determine how many vaccines it would give to each county.

The Black Hawk County Health Department does not currently have the vaccines, Egbuonye said. The IDPH gets the vaccines from federal officials, and then IDPH gives the vaccines to local health departments.

Egbuonye said Wednesday that she is part of a state advisory committee about infectious diseases. The committee will help develop guidance for health departments to determine who should get vaccinated first. She said the committee plans to release its list of priority groups next week.