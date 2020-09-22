Black Hawk County passes property tax grant for veterans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $10,000 in funding Tuesday morning for county veterans and active military personnel who need help paying property taxes.

The measure was first approved in 2001 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, said Yolando Loveless, veterans affairs director. The money is available to anyone who applies by March 15, 2021, and meets certain requirements, such as disclosing income and receiving honorable discharge. Homeowners are eligible for up to $600 in funds, but not renters.

Veterans and active military members who are interested can contact the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office at 291-2512.

Applications will go before the Board of Supervisors for approval. If approved, the county treasurer's office will pay the property tax bill for the military personnel. Loveless said he expects the process to take 5-7 business days.

There is no risk to apply, Loveless said. He encouraged residents who may qualify to contact his office. He said the grant money is "hardly ever used."

"What’s said in here stays here," Loveless said of his office. "We’re here to help — not here to criticize, not here to judge. That's our role. That’s what the county pays us for."