 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hawk County health officials warn residents of Thanksgiving risks
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Black Hawk County health officials warn residents of Thanksgiving risks

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Thanksgiving holiday brings worries for Black Hawk County Health Department staffers, who fear that people traveling and gathering will further spread COVID-19.

The county experienced its highest level of new cases in November and sat at a 23.7% positivity rate as of Friday, according to local data. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she hopes people’s celebrations don’t overwhelm the local health care system. Nearby hospitals are at or near capacity with ICU beds and have staffing shortages, according to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital officials.

“This is something that we have all been on edge on,” Egbuonye said. “We’re hoping that everybody does the right thing.”

090220bp-cisse-egbuonye-nafissa-HS

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye

Egbuonye said gathering with outside family members or friends could have a “domino effect.” She asked people to be “more creative” with celebrations this year, including utilizing video platform Zoom to see loved ones.

Zoom announced that it will lift the normal 40-minute meeting limit for all meetings on Thanksgiving.

“This is a time where we have to also think about, ‘What does love look like?’” Egbuonye said. “And love and celebration during a pandemic, you have to think about the health impact of decisions — the impact your decisions can have on others’ health. This is the time to be very cautious.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She urged people to look out for family members who are elderly and have pre-existing conditions, which makes them more vulnerable to serious symptoms of the virus.

“We want to make sure that we come out of the holiday season not devastated, but actually joyful that we did the right thing for our community,” she said.

Getting tested for COVID-19 before the holiday does not ensure that people don’t have it, she said. The virus cannot be detected in its earliest stages, and it would also require every person getting tested to strictly quarantine before any gatherings. She said testing “can give you a false sense that you don’t have COVID.”

Egbuonye said she wants to ensure that high-risk populations are getting access to tests. The general population, she said, should take on preventative measures to avoid needing tests in the first place.

People without symptoms can still have the virus, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of people are asymptomatic.

“This community is about not just caring for ourselves, but our families, our neighbors, our friends, and so it’s important that we continue to think about this community in that matter,” Egbuonye said.

For residents who choose to have normal Thanksgiving celebrations, Egbuonye said they should distance from one another at least six feet, wear masks and avoid direct contact — such as hugs or handshakes.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member
0 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will the weather hamper your Thanksgiving week plans?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News