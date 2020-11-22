Black Hawk County health officials warn residents of Thanksgiving risks

WATERLOO — The Thanksgiving holiday brings worries for Black Hawk County Health Department staffers, who fear that people traveling and gathering will further spread COVID-19.
The county experienced its highest level of new cases in November and sat at a 23.7% positivity rate as of Friday, according to local data. Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she hopes people’s celebrations don’t overwhelm the local health care system. Nearby hospitals are at or near capacity with ICU beds and have staffing shortages, according to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital officials.
“This is something that we have all been on edge on,” Egbuonye said. “We’re hoping that everybody does the right thing.”
Egbuonye said gathering with outside family members or friends could have a “domino effect.” She asked people to be “more creative” with celebrations this year, including utilizing video platform Zoom to see loved ones.
Zoom announced that it will lift the normal 40-minute meeting limit for all meetings on Thanksgiving.
As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG— Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020
“This is a time where we have to also think about, ‘What does love look like?’” Egbuonye said. “And love and celebration during a pandemic, you have to think about the health impact of decisions — the impact your decisions can have on others’ health. This is the time to be very cautious.”
Support Local Journalism
She urged people to look out for family members who are elderly and have pre-existing conditions, which makes them more vulnerable to serious symptoms of the virus.
“We want to make sure that we come out of the holiday season not devastated, but actually joyful that we did the right thing for our community,” she said.
Getting tested for COVID-19 before the holiday does not ensure that people don’t have it, she said. The virus cannot be detected in its earliest stages, and it would also require every person getting tested to strictly quarantine before any gatherings. She said testing “can give you a false sense that you don’t have COVID.”
Egbuonye said she wants to ensure that high-risk populations are getting access to tests. The general population, she said, should take on preventative measures to avoid needing tests in the first place.
People without symptoms can still have the virus, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of people are asymptomatic.
“This community is about not just caring for ourselves, but our families, our neighbors, our friends, and so it’s important that we continue to think about this community in that matter,” Egbuonye said.
For residents who choose to have normal Thanksgiving celebrations, Egbuonye said they should distance from one another at least six feet, wear masks and avoid direct contact — such as hugs or handshakes.
Sharon Duclos
“You gotta know, that 62 is what we know. But understand, there are a lot of people outside of that that we haven’t tested. ... I just don’t want people to have that false sense of security, ‘Oh, we only have this many.’”
The actual number of cases could be five to seven times higher than the official count, said People’s Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos.
Duclos noted only people meeting the state’s “need to test” guidelines have been tested due to insufficient testing kits and efforts to protect a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment.
Peggy Huppert quote
“People are grieving. This has never, never happened before in our lifetimes. 9/11 is the other seminal moment that people talk about as affecting all of us in different ways. But we could still gather. We could still go to church, go to the mall, have get-togethers, go grocery shopping. That sense of normalcy in our everyday lives pretty much stayed the same. We can’t do that with this. We cannot underestimate the power of that change on our collective mental health.”
-- Peggy Huppert, executive director, Iowa National Alliance on Mental Illness
Tony Thompson
“Right now, we are in the middle of what those of us who have deployed in the military call ‘the suck.’ Welcome to ‘the suck,’” he said. “But we need you to buckle down.”
-- Black Hawk County Sheriff Thompson, a 21-year military veteran, said he understood social distancing measures are “frustrating,” but it is important to soldier on.
Chris Schwartz
“If you’ve been traveling you need to stay home. That is how we flatten this curve. It takes one bad apple to ruin the bunch. There’s some bad apples here that are not doing what they need to be doing.”
– Chris Schwarz, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Amanda Schara
“I think there will be a PTSD sort of response. Lives are going to be very different after this.”
– Amanda Schara, UnityPoint Health licensed mental health counselor, on the mental health toll the COVID-19 pandemic will have on health care and other front line workers
Quote of the Week
“It’s like we’re in the middle of a hurdle race. Just when you get over one hurdle, you have another one in front of you and you have to keep going over these hurdles until you get to the finish line."
-- Jean Berger, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director, on planning high school sports in the middle of a pandemic.
Quote of the Week
Seriously. Stay home. Stop spreading this. You are putting me and people like me at a much increased risk. We are not expendable."
-- Laura Adams on coronavirus risk to her and other residents with disabilities.
Quote of the Week
"This is exactly what we were trained to do. When it gets tough, you gotta get going."
-- Dr. Alex Ulfers, a Cedar Falls native working at a hospital in Queens, N.Y., considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Quote of the Week
"That unsettling feeling that you feel is normal, so just realize that. And this, too, shall pass."
-- Dr. Sharon Duclos, medical director at Peoples Clinic in Waterloo, during a press conference on the coronavirus threat.
Quote of the Week
"A few hours ago we were making travel plans, and now what are you supposed to do in the next hour, tomorrow, the next three weeks? What do you tell them? I don't know."
-- University of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, upon learning the NCAA would cancel all sports due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!