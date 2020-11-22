Black Hawk County health officials warn residents of Thanksgiving risks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She urged people to look out for family members who are elderly and have pre-existing conditions, which makes them more vulnerable to serious symptoms of the virus.

“We want to make sure that we come out of the holiday season not devastated, but actually joyful that we did the right thing for our community,” she said.

Getting tested for COVID-19 before the holiday does not ensure that people don’t have it, she said. The virus cannot be detected in its earliest stages, and it would also require every person getting tested to strictly quarantine before any gatherings. She said testing “can give you a false sense that you don’t have COVID.”

Egbuonye said she wants to ensure that high-risk populations are getting access to tests. The general population, she said, should take on preventative measures to avoid needing tests in the first place.

People without symptoms can still have the virus, she said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of people are asymptomatic.