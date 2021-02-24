Black Hawk County health officials find way to keep epidemiologist despite funding cuts

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is eliminating two of its vacant positions to help fund other positions including an epidemiologist, health board members unanimously decided Wednesday.
The changes were made in accordance with the nearly $99,000 in cuts to the health department's budget proposal. The cuts were finalized in early February by the Board of Supervisors, which voted 3-2 to reduce the funds. The health department will now be without an oral health program manager and one of its clerk typists, according to the approved resolutions.
The resolution suspends funding for the clerk typist in the next fiscal year, and it deletes the oral health program manager position.
The fund reduction approved by the Board of Supervisors corresponds directly with the funds needed to support an epidemiologist role. The decision underwent legal review to determine whether the supervisors had authority to cut the position. It was decided that the supervisors could cut funds under Iowa law, but not specifically vote to eliminate the position. The health board makes approvals for positions at the health department.
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye plans to still hire an epidemiologist, which would become the second health professional in that role in Black Hawk County. Epidemiologists study disease spread and prevention strategies, including ways to address COVID-19.
The health board Wednesday approved another added position for a communications strategist, which will serve as the department's public information officer. Egbuonye said handling communication duties during the pandemic puts a "huge burden" on managers.
The clerk typist role was vacant beginning in November, Egbuonye said. The person who previously held the position retired. The person who formerly held the oral health program manager position resigned, Egbuonye said.
Catherine Zeman, health board member, questioned whether the cuts would place more burden on other positions or negatively affect services to county residents.
Egbuonye said administrative duties under the typist's role are now spread out among health department employees and partner agencies. She said the department's assistant financial manager and new health communications strategist will help with administrative tasks.
She said eliminating the oral health program manager will not negatively affect the county's services, which includes offering care to underserved children. She said the integration of other roles at the health department will help support those ongoing services.
The health department made some minor budget cuts to further help fund the positions, which included postponing an office renovation, repair materials, computer equipment and some promotional campaign funds, Egbuonye said.
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to finalize the entire Black Hawk County budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Supervisor Chris Schwartz, who voted against the health department cuts, said he worries the funding reduction will hurt the health department's ability to modernize.
The Board of Health and Board of Supervisors are planning a joint meeting in March to better understand each of their roles in the county, officials said. The meeting date was not yet set as of Wednesday. Health board chair The Rev. Mary Robinson said she expects the meeting to take a full day, or the boards could have various meetings spread out over a few days.
