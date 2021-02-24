Black Hawk County health officials find way to keep epidemiologist despite funding cuts

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is eliminating two of its vacant positions to help fund other positions including an epidemiologist, health board members unanimously decided Wednesday.

The changes were made in accordance with the nearly $99,000 in cuts to the health department's budget proposal. The cuts were finalized in early February by the Board of Supervisors, which voted 3-2 to reduce the funds. The health department will now be without an oral health program manager and one of its clerk typists, according to the approved resolutions.

The resolution suspends funding for the clerk typist in the next fiscal year, and it deletes the oral health program manager position.