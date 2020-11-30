Black Hawk County Health Department preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution beginning in December pending federal approval.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing an emergency request for a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Inc., which was found to be 95% effective in a study. The FDA will authorize the vaccine if it meets specific criteria, including that the vaccine's potential benefits outweigh known and potential risks.
Another company, Moderna, announced that its own vaccine candidate is also nearly 95% effective. There are five large-scale clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines happening in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Black Hawk County Health Department will get a timeline of vaccine availability upon FDA approval, said Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager.
Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye said the Iowa Department of Public Health will get the vaccine from federal officials, and then IDPH will give the vaccines to local health departments.
"While we cannot predict how long the FDA’s review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible," the FDA wrote in a statement.
The county health department will eventually give the vaccine to health care facilities in the area. Pikora said this will first include hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics that are directly working with COVID-19 patients. Vaccines will first be distributed to health care workers, other essential workers, people with pre-existing medical conditions and people 65 years or older.
Pikora said Black Hawk County will use CDC and IDPH guidance to learn what constitutes essential workers. He said preliminary guidance specifies that law enforcement and first responders would fall in this group.
The health department does not yet know which facilities will receive the vaccine, Pikora said. If the vaccine is approved, he said the health department will distribute information about registering for the vaccine and locations to receive doses.
"The public demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be high," Egbuonye said. "However, during the first phase, the supply will be limited."
After the vaccine begins to be distributed, Egbuonye said people will still be encouraged to wear masks, socially distance and frequently wash their hands.
Once more vaccine doses are available, other critical populations and the general public will be able to receive doses.
Egbuonye said she is hearing perspectives from a variety of people, some of whom said they are unwilling to get vaccinated. She said the health department will work with community partners to inform people about the vaccine's safety.
"There’s a lot of education that’s going to need to happen for people to feel confident about taking the vaccine, and so we’re working on those strategies," Egbuonye said.
