Black Hawk County Health Department preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye said the Iowa Department of Public Health will get the vaccine from federal officials, and then IDPH will give the vaccines to local health departments.

"While we cannot predict how long the FDA’s review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible, while still doing so in a thorough and science-based manner, so that we can help make available a vaccine that the American people deserve as soon as possible," the FDA wrote in a statement.

The county health department will eventually give the vaccine to health care facilities in the area. Pikora said this will first include hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics that are directly working with COVID-19 patients. Vaccines will first be distributed to health care workers, other essential workers, people with pre-existing medical conditions and people 65 years or older.

Pikora said Black Hawk County will use CDC and IDPH guidance to learn what constitutes essential workers. He said preliminary guidance specifies that law enforcement and first responders would fall in this group.