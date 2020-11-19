Black Hawk County health department backlogged with COVID-19 cases

The department has two full-time epidemiologists who oversee tracing efforts and serve as liaisons in the community. Egbuonye is in the process of hiring another epidemiologist.

Contact tracers try reaching people who tested positive through phone calls and text messages, and if that doesn’t work, they’re now sending physical letters in the mail. The tracers aim to educate people about the virus, preventive measures and symptoms.

“We are calling because we care about them,” Egbuonye said. “This is not an invasion of privacy. This is because we want to make sure they are taking the necessary steps for their health.”

Some people are not answering messages from the health department — an issue that began in October. The department publicized its phone number, hoping it would stop people from ignoring an unrecognized caller.