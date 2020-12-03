Black Hawk County Health Department asks residents to take COVID-19 vaccine survey

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is gathering resident input about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department Wednesday asked residents to fill out an online survey, which will be used to determine demand for the vaccine and develop the department’s education efforts. The survey is anonymous and does not collect any identifiable information, according to the release.
The survey asks optional questions, including whether people feel COVID-19 vaccines will be safe and effective. The survey asks people for reasons they might hesitate or refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, such as the quickness of its development or a lack of information.
Multiple companies are seeking emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The county health department is preparing for vaccine distribution as early as December. Vaccines are expected to first be given to health care workers, other essential workers, people with pre-existing medical conditions and people 65 years or older.
Support Local Journalism
Health department Director Nafissa Egbuonye said she is aware some residents do not feel comfortable getting the vaccine.
“There’s a lot of education that’s going to need to happen for people to feel confident about taking the vaccine, and so we’re working on those strategies,” Egbuonye said.
102920-best-western-photo19
102920-best-western-photo18
102920-best-western-photo17
102920-best-western-photo16
102920-best-western-photo15
102920-best-western-photo14
102920-best-western-photo13
102920-best-western-photo12
102920-best-western-photo11
102920-best-western-photo10
102920-best-western-photo9
102920-best-western-photo8
102920-best-western-photo7
102920-best-western-photo6
102920-best-western-photo5
102920-best-western-photo4
102920-best-western-photo3
102920-best-western-photo2
102920-best-western-photo1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!