Black Hawk County Health Department asks residents to take COVID-19 vaccine survey

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is gathering resident input about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department Wednesday asked residents to fill out an online survey, which will be used to determine demand for the vaccine and develop the department’s education efforts. The survey is anonymous and does not collect any identifiable information, according to the release.

The survey asks optional questions, including whether people feel COVID-19 vaccines will be safe and effective. The survey asks people for reasons they might hesitate or refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, such as the quickness of its development or a lack of information.

Multiple companies are seeking emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The county health department is preparing for vaccine distribution as early as December. Vaccines are expected to first be given to health care workers, other essential workers, people with pre-existing medical conditions and people 65 years or older.

