Black Hawk County health board calls on Iowa legislators to wear masks during COVID-19

"I just feel that this goes against all of that, and I’m just concerned about Iowans being unprotected, and concerned in particular about our county being unprotected," Robinson said Friday.

A proposed mask mandate in Black Hawk County failed before the supervisors in September. Records obtained by The Courier show that officials made the decision after getting more than 150 emails from residents with false information, threats to abandon county businesses and pleas for protection.

The letter said IPHA is concerned "at the lack of protections from COVID-19 by not requiring masks of legislators, staff, and visitors" at the state Capitol.

"It will still be many months before all who want the vaccine are able to receive it," the letter reads. "In the meantime, we need to do everything we can to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and lessen the impact it has on our communities and economy."

