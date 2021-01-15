Black Hawk County health board calls on Iowa legislators to wear masks during COVID-19

WATERLOO — Board of Health members in Black Hawk County condemned on Friday anti-mask policies and attitudes of Iowa legislators.
The board publicly supported a letter from the Iowa Public Health Association to state senators and representatives. It calls officials "critical role models" who should "lead by example and always wear a mask during your work at the Capitol and ask others to do the same." The letter was sent after the opening day of the Iowa legislative session began with hundreds of anti-mask protestors.
Republican majorities in the state House and Senate decided against face mask requirements for Capitol visitors. Some Republican legislators do not wear masks themselves, causing some other officials to feel unsafe.
Board chair The Rev. Mary Robinson and four board members unanimously agreed with the letter's criticism of Iowa officials. Robinson noted that guidelines from health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show evidence that masks and social distancing prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I just feel that this goes against all of that, and I’m just concerned about Iowans being unprotected, and concerned in particular about our county being unprotected," Robinson said Friday.
A proposed mask mandate in Black Hawk County failed before the supervisors in September. Records obtained by The Courier show that officials made the decision after getting more than 150 emails from residents with false information, threats to abandon county businesses and pleas for protection.
The letter said IPHA is concerned "at the lack of protections from COVID-19 by not requiring masks of legislators, staff, and visitors" at the state Capitol.
"It will still be many months before all who want the vaccine are able to receive it," the letter reads. "In the meantime, we need to do everything we can to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and lessen the impact it has on our communities and economy."
County health board member Adam Roise said Iowa officials set the standard for how state residents view masks.
"If the state legislature flouts the public health guidelines, what kind of example is that setting?" Roise asked.
Wes Pilkington, another county board member, said he is frustrated that state officials who dispute COVID-19 guidelines are in the state's next priority group to get COVID-19 vaccines. Fellow board member Catherine Zeman shared the sentiment.
"Leaders are asked to do things that they sometimes don’t agree with for the greater good of everyone," Pilkington said.
County board member Beth Knipp said she believes it is "important that we take a stance as we have done all along in the pandemic."
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye attended Friday's meeting but did not speak about the letter.