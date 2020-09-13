Black Hawk County bars struggling under state-ordered shutdown

Her husband, 76-year-old owner Larry Loftus, does not require masks in the bar. The governor encouraged mask wearing or face coverings in public settings, “especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain six feet away from others,” the order said. Sharon Loftus said some customers may not enjoy the relaxed environment at the bar if they have to wear masks.

The order said that bars “must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet.” Patrons were sitting close to each other at the bar Wednesday when a reporter visited.

“If they would really put a force on us to say, ‘You have to wear them. Everybody that walks in that door has got to have one on’ — well, that rule isn’t down that tight,” Kenny Loftus said of masks. “Probably the biggest reason why I don’t really push it that hard is because I’m not responsible to do it.”

Half Pint Saloon in Waterloo is open with 81% of its revenue from food sales, 39-year-old owner Michael Maker said. He is working long shifts to maintain his current employees and prevent himself from having to hire another worker.