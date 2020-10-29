Black Hawk County Auditor's race: Grant Veeder

WATERLOO -- After more than three decades on the job, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder hopes he can continue serving local residents and providing expertise to other auditors around the state.
Veeder, 68, is the Democratic incumbent facing Republican Billie Jo Heth in the Nov. 3 election.
“I have been around for a long time,” Veeder said. “There have been a lot of changes in that time, and it’s important for me to keep up with all those changes. … I will continue to do that, and as things change and opportunities for improvement present themselves, I will take advantage of those opportunities.”
The current auditor said his English degree from the University of Northern Iowa helps him communicate effectively with office employees and the public. It aids him in writing minutes for weekly meetings held by the Board of Supervisors, a responsibility of the auditor.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeder’s communication skills helped him during virtual meetings, which have become common to curb the spread of the virus.
Detailed work is delegated to office employees, Veeder said, while he focuses on duties such as informing the public about election safeguards and absentee ballots. Veeder became familiar with record-keeping processes from his roles as deputy commissioner of elections and deputy for real estate and property taxes before being elected county auditor. The county auditor oversees record-keeping for county property ownership and uses valuations to determine tax rates and property taxes for properties.
He cares about “good, reliable and accurate service to the public,” he said.
Through the years, Veeder became a resource for other county auditors, sharing advice about adhering to legal guidelines.
“You need to be detail oriented,” Veeder said. “You need to understand the law. You need to keep up with changes in the law.”
County auditors are expected to comply with guidelines about election rules and laws provided by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, run by Republican Paul Pate. Veeder said he has a “mostly good relationship” with Pate.
“We don't always agree on all policies, but we understand each other and we get along well,” Veeder said.
Veeder said he did not wish to share comments on how many terms he hopes to serve as county auditor. If elected Nov. 3, Veeder will serve his ninth term in office.
