Black Hawk County Auditor's race: Grant Veeder

WATERLOO -- After more than three decades on the job, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder hopes he can continue serving local residents and providing expertise to other auditors around the state.

Veeder, 68, is the Democratic incumbent facing Republican Billie Jo Heth in the Nov. 3 election.

“I have been around for a long time,” Veeder said. “There have been a lot of changes in that time, and it’s important for me to keep up with all those changes. … I will continue to do that, and as things change and opportunities for improvement present themselves, I will take advantage of those opportunities.”

The current auditor said his English degree from the University of Northern Iowa helps him communicate effectively with office employees and the public. It aids him in writing minutes for weekly meetings held by the Board of Supervisors, a responsibility of the auditor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeder’s communication skills helped him during virtual meetings, which have become common to curb the spread of the virus.