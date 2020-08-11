Black Hawk County 911 service disrupted by outages

WATERLOO — Some 911 services in Black Hawk County may be hindered by lingering communication outages caused by Monday’s storms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said CenturyLink has notified officials of the potential disruption.
On top of already disrupted cellular telephone service due to the severe weather, the 911 service disruption could cause a lack of detailed information about the emergency call that is received at the dispatch center.
Residents are urged to remain on the line with the dispatcher for the entire duration of the call to ensure that all details are obtained, Thompson said. Staying on the line will not slow the emergency response, as responders will be dispatched by another dispatcher during the call.
If callers can’t reach the dispatch center through with cell phone, they should attempt to find land line phone, Thompson said.
As near as can be determined, intermittent issues with emergency communications centers may be experienced in Oelwein, Black Hawk County, Bremer County, Allamakee County, Jasper County, Decorah/Winneshiek County, Grundy County, Ames Police Department, Benton County, Butler County, and Howard County. This could mean that these centers may not be able to receive 911 calls or the corresponding location information embedded in the call.
Current estimates are that some 85,684 customers are being affected by this issue.
