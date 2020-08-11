Black Hawk County 911 service disrupted by outages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Some 911 services in Black Hawk County may be hindered by lingering communication outages caused by Monday’s storms, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said CenturyLink has notified officials of the potential disruption.

On top of already disrupted cellular telephone service due to the severe weather, the 911 service disruption could cause a lack of detailed information about the emergency call that is received at the dispatch center.

Residents are urged to remain on the line with the dispatcher for the entire duration of the call to ensure that all details are obtained, Thompson said. Staying on the line will not slow the emergency response, as responders will be dispatched by another dispatcher during the call.

If callers can’t reach the dispatch center through with cell phone, they should attempt to find land line phone, Thompson said.