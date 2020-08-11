Black Hawk Board of Health pushes for mask mandate from county

WATERLOO -- Local governments continue to debate adopting measures to require face masks in public to protect against the coronavirus.
Waterloo's City Council was scheduled to discuss the measure last Monday, but the meeting was canceled due to communications outages that followed heavy storms that afternoon.
On Tuesday, members of the Black Hawk County's Board of Health pushed the matter during a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors, and a further meeting and public hearing on the matter will likely be next week.
"We think we have been patient, beyond patient. We do believe that patience is a virtue but there can be a point to where we become so patient until we do nothing, and it impacts the health of this community," said Health Board Chair the Rev. Mary Robinson.
She said several health departments in the state have been asking the governor's office to impose a mask mandate without results.
"The public is looking to local governments to be their voice and to protect them in this moment because the state is failing us," said Supervisor Chris Schwartz.
Health Board Member Dr. Catherine Zeman said experts are predicting another wave of COVID-19 with the reopening of schools in coming weeks.
Board Member Wes Pilkington, a pharmacist, said a mask resolution would be geared toward encouraging mask use and not hunting down people who aren't using face coverings.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said if it were adopted by the Board of Supervisors, a mask resolution would be enforceable throughout the county and inside city limits, and enforcement would be up to sheriff's deputies and police.
Supervisor Daniel Trelka questioned how practical it would be to enforce and said he was against such a measure.
"I will not support a mandate that masked be worn," Trelka said.
Supervisor Craig White said that while he agrees people should wear masks, he thinks a government mandate would create wider divides in an issue that has become politicized.
"It's intrinsically impossible to make everybody wear them. All we are going to do is put a wedge in our community deeper, I feel, a deeper wedge between the people that are for this and the people that are against it, the people that don't believe this is an epidemic," White said.
Supervisor Linda Laylin said she wanted feedback from other agencies that communities would be involved.
"We certainly need to have those communities on board that are actually responsible ... I think it's only as good as the enforcement or the communities that support it. So if we have a lot of holes in the system, I don't see that we are accomplishing what we are setting out to do," Laylin said.
The Board of Health will schedule a special meeting for next week that will include a public hearing on a mask resolution. Details of the meeting time weren't available as of deadline.
Following the health meeting, the issue will go back to the Board of Supervisors for a vote.
