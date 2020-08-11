Black Hawk Board of Health pushes for mask mandate from county

Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen said if it were adopted by the Board of Supervisors, a mask resolution would be enforceable throughout the county and inside city limits, and enforcement would be up to sheriff's deputies and police.

Supervisor Daniel Trelka questioned how practical it would be to enforce and said he was against such a measure.

"I will not support a mandate that masked be worn," Trelka said.

Supervisor Craig White said that while he agrees people should wear masks, he thinks a government mandate would create wider divides in an issue that has become politicized.

"It's intrinsically impossible to make everybody wear them. All we are going to do is put a wedge in our community deeper, I feel, a deeper wedge between the people that are for this and the people that are against it, the people that don't believe this is an epidemic," White said.

Supervisor Linda Laylin said she wanted feedback from other agencies that communities would be involved.