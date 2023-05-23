On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they and their lead negotiators have had a productive meeting at the White House on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Yet there was no agreement Monday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week.

» The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case is holding a hybrid hearing Tuesday to make sure that the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.

» Russian troops and security forces are fighting for a second day against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.

» A judge has entered not guilty pleas for a man who opted to “stand silent” to charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger declined to enter pleas on his own behalf in Monday's arraignment.

» The Denver Nuggets are going to their first NBA Finals after completing a four game sweep. The Florida Panthers are on the verge of reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. In baseball it was a two homerun night for a couple of power hitters — plus lots of NFL news from Monday.

» Stocks drifted to a mixed finish as Wall Street waited for the results of a pivotal meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meant to avoid a potentially disastrous default on the U.S. government's debt.

» Venmo will officially allow teenagers to open an account with their parents' permission, the company said Monday, expanding the popular social payments app to a demographic that is likely to embrace it almost immediately.

» A group of Chinese citizens living and working in Florida is suing the state over a new law that bans Chinese nationals from purchasing property in large swaths of the state.

» A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other visitors has arrived at the International Space Station.

» Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, a new film explores faith and growing up, and CeCe Winans talks about her career in contemporary Christian music.

About this program

Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.

Lee Enterprises produces many national, regional and sports podcasts. Learn more here.