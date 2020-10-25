As snow falls in Black Hawk County, vehicles crash on highways

7 Day Forecast
WATERLOO — As snow began falling in areas of Black Hawk County on Sunday night, a series of vehicles rolled over, spun out or crashed on area highways.
A truck rollover on U.S. Highway 218 caused part of the roadway to be blocked off Sunday shortly after 10 p.m., according to Cedar Falls Fire Rescue officials.
The incident happened in northbound lanes at mile marker 189, which is near East Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said an extrication crew was sent to remove the driver from the truck. They said the driver is alert and oriented, but sustained some bruises. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue did not immediately provide more information.
Around the same time Sunday, a car spun out in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 218 near mile marker 181, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue officials. Dispatchers said a second car then crashed at the site.
Dispatchers said another car had an incident in the eastbound lanes of I-380 in Evansdale near mile marker 70 around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The car was in the roadway, but the driver said they did not sustain injuries.
Several vehicles spun out and hit the guardrail near mile marker 185 in northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 218 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers said. At least one person was taken in an ambulance.
A truck hit a bridge near mile marker 71 on I-380 in Evansdale around 11:30 p.m., dispatchers said. No one was injured.
Officials described road conditions as "slick" and "icy" Sunday night, especially on bridges and overpasses.
The Waterloo area is expected to get less than half an inch of snow before 3 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of more snowfall Monday before 8 a.m., again bringing less than half an inch.
