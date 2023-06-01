LOS ANGELES — Actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, Los Angeles prosecutors said.
Hammer said on Instagram after a long public silence that “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared.”
Police began investigating Hammer in 2021, and turned the results over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office earlier this year.
“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district attorney, said in a statement Thursday. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The 36-year-old Hammer said in his post that “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed."
Allegations of sexual violence from women early in 2021 derailed Hammer's career, and he has not worked in Hollywood since. He departed the comedy “Shotgun Wedding” that he was shooting with Jennifer Lopez, left the Paramount+ series “The Offer,” about the making of “The Godfather,” and was dropped by his agency, WME.
Los Angeles police revealed they were investigating Hammer after a woman using only her first name Effie appeared at a news conference and said he had raped her for hours, slammed her head against a wall, and subjected her to other violence.
“I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me,” she said. “I thought that he was going to kill me.”
The woman's attorney at the time, Gloria Allred, said she had filed a report with police.
Effie said she was 20 when she and Hammer met on Facebook and began a relationship in 2016, and they had their last contact in 2020.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.
Allred said in an email Thursday that she no longer represents the woman. It's not clear whether Effie has retained a new attorney, and she could not be reached for comment.
Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler said at the time that the actor's interactions with Effie and every other sexual partner “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”
Brettler released a screenshot that showed a text message from Effie to Hammer expressing a desire for rough, forceful sex with him. He responds by saying he no longer wants a relationship with her.
Hammer was married at the time to television personality Elizabeth Chambers. They divorced in 2020.
Hammer first gained fame through playing twins in 2010’s “The Social Network,” and is best known for his starring roles in 2017’s “Call Me By Your Name” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger.”
