'Appalled by it': Waterloo City Council members have yet to see budget despite looming deadline

WATERLOO — A planned budget work session for Waterloo City Council members didn’t happen Monday, adding to some officials’ worries about having enough time to scrutinize the numbers.
Council members have yet to get copies of the mayor’s proposed budget, which will include property tax projections for next fiscal year. Some of them told The Courier the state budget certification deadline of March 31 gives them little ability to develop an in-depth understanding of all the budget items.
“We’re replicated all across the state, and yet we’re so delayed in getting this done,” Councilwoman Margaret Klein said. “I’m appalled at it.”
Patrick Morrissey, another council member, was hoping to get budget summaries from each department. At the March 1 council meeting, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the information would be shared by the first budget meeting. The meeting did not happen, and Morrissey said he did not get the budget summaries.
“This is unbelievably the least amount of discussion there’s ever been on the budget, and that comes directly from the mayor,” Morrissey said.
Councilman Dave Boesen said at a leisure services meeting Tuesday that he could not provide members with an update on the budget process.
“I can tell you right now, there’s not a councilperson that has seen the numbers yet,” Boesen said. “It’s discouraging and disappointing at best.”
Boesen declined to provide further comment Wednesday. Council members Sharon Juon, Jonathan Grieder, Jerome Amos Jr. and Ray Feuss did not respond to calls for comment.
A budget work session remains planned for Monday.
Weidner and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said the majority of the council previously criticized the number of budget meetings. Most members left meetings in January to oversee capital improvement proposals from departments, some criticizing other officials for not putting together more cohesive presentations.
“What I had been told is that the council members felt like they thought mayor and staff could make more of those determinations ourselves before bringing them proposals,” Weidner said. “We try to do what council would like to have happen, and that varies from year to year, and it varies with whoever is on council at the time.”
Monday’s budget meeting did not happen because the confidential bargaining process for city employees is not complete, Weidner said. There was a closed session March 1 to discuss salaries. Weidner said salaries are the city’s largest expense. She is unsure whether salary information will be finalized before Monday’s work session.
Klein criticized Waterloo’s budget timeline, which she said falls later than budget processes in other Iowa cities and counties. Black Hawk County approved its budget Feb. 23.
“I think that’s the point of an administrator pushing this to the last possible second — it’s to overwhelm you with scare tactics,” Klein said. “It’s to impede the process of clearly taking your time, looking at every single aspect of the budget.”
Missing the March 31 certification deadline would mean that Waterloo’s property taxes get set at the same rate as last fiscal year. That would be “devastating” for the city, Weidner said. It could cause about $4 million in cuts to services, Weidner said, which might affect police and fire personnel.
“I have some real upsetting feelings about this budget because it’s the same old, same old, same old,” Klein said. “Delay, delay, delay until March, and then slam it through, threaten and get your way.”
Klein was the sole council member to vote against the max property tax levy, a more than 8% increase from last fiscal year. At the time, Weidner said City Council members would need to approve the max levy or immediately call a special meeting. Klein said she thinks the process is a “complete failure.”
“I’m done jumping on a wagon just because they say it’s the last wagon out of town,” Klein said. “I don’t know how to quite get the mayor to turn this thing around, because it is an administrative problem.”
Weidner previously said Waterloo’s budget timeline takes longer than other municipalities because the city is larger and more complex.
“When I said that, I honestly — I don’t know for certain that we are more or less complex than other [cities],” Weidner said. “We are larger. We’re the largest city in this county, yet we don’t necessarily have more finance staff, for example.”
Klein said there is “absolutely no significant difference” between Waterloo’s budget compared with other local governments.
“There are tiny little differences between our community and other communities, but no significant thing that would prevent us from getting the numbers sooner,” Klein said. “This comes from the top down. The failure to get those numbers earlier comes from the top down.”
Weidner said there are complexities in the Waterloo budget, such as expenses and revenues related to cultural services and the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. The automatic traffic enforcement program and city ambulance services add to the workload.
“We do the best we can and try to get it out when we can,” Weidner said.
She said waiting to compile budget data gave her “better information” to work with, such as a more accurate perspective about the potential revenue impact of COVID-19 in the coming fiscal year. She said she would’ve assumed more impacts from COVID-19 if she formulated the budget in the fall as opposed to the spring.
“You can do it early, but sometimes that means you have to make more adjustments later,” Weidner said.
Weidner said Wednesday she did not yet have final estimates for Waterloo’s total revenue loss due to COVID-19.
Hart, who unveiled his budget March 3 of last year, said the city is “on track” to meet the budget certification deadline. He said previous years consisted of about 120 individual meetings with department heads to review budget proposals — a schedule he said most City Council members did not want.
“Things change, and change may be uncomfortable,” Hart said.
He noted department heads will make presentations to City Council members about their initiatives beginning in April. He said the pandemic and ongoing salary negotiations may present challenges.
“It’s a tough year overall,” Hart said. “We are doing our best, and I think we will have information out to the council, and it’s the best we can do.”
Morrissey said he thinks council members will proceed in finalizing a budget by March 31 despite concerns about the process.