'Appalled by it': Waterloo City Council members have yet to see budget despite looming deadline

“I’m done jumping on a wagon just because they say it’s the last wagon out of town,” Klein said. “I don’t know how to quite get the mayor to turn this thing around, because it is an administrative problem.”

Weidner previously said Waterloo’s budget timeline takes longer than other municipalities because the city is larger and more complex.

“When I said that, I honestly — I don’t know for certain that we are more or less complex than other [cities],” Weidner said. “We are larger. We’re the largest city in this county, yet we don’t necessarily have more finance staff, for example.”

Klein said there is “absolutely no significant difference” between Waterloo’s budget compared with other local governments.

“There are tiny little differences between our community and other communities, but no significant thing that would prevent us from getting the numbers sooner,” Klein said. “This comes from the top down. The failure to get those numbers earlier comes from the top down.”

Weidner said there are complexities in the Waterloo budget, such as expenses and revenues related to cultural services and the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. The automatic traffic enforcement program and city ambulance services add to the workload.