Antique photo talk planned in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will host genealogist Lyle Potter at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Denver Public Library.

Potter will share his extensive knowledge of antique photography, including daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tintypes, and the cartes de viste and cabinet cards that were prevalent from the 1860s through about 1900.

His program teaches participants how to date their old family photographs as well as the history of old photographs. He will bring his large display of old photos for participants to view.

Potter has worked with genealogy for over 40 years as a hobby and most recently as a teacher, has a professional learning certificate in genealogical studies and belongs to the Iowa Genealogical Society and Cedar Falls Historical Society.

The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets at the Denver Public Library the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Every program is free and open for anyone to attend. Pre-registration is suggested to make sure adequate seating and handouts are provided. To sign up, contact the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us

