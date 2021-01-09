Another 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines coming to Black Hawk County for local workers

Egbuonye said the state's pace at distributing vaccines to counties is moving slower than anticipated. She said the local health department is monitoring how quickly vaccines are being provided to residents, and if there are delays, officials follow up with vaccine providers. No vaccines have been discarded for delayed distribution, she said.

"Sometimes, they've already scheduled, but the individual hasn't come to get the vaccine yet," Egbuonye said. "But we can see it in our system, and we're ... making sure that everybody is getting vaccinated."

Egbuonye did not share the locations where vaccines will be distributed for security reasons.

She currently serves on the state advisory board that is making recommendations about who should get vaccinated in each phase. She said she expects the guidelines to be released by the end of January. She said it will likely include workers at the Tyson and John Deere plants in Waterloo, teachers, law enforcement, correctional officers and agriculture workers.

The next phase of people recommended to get the vaccine is expected to include people over age 75, she said.