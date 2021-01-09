Another 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines coming to Black Hawk County for local workers

WATERLOO — An additional 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Black Hawk County next week, allowing more local workers to get the vaccine.
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the vaccines will be offered to some pharmacists, dental office workers, paramedics, Waterloo and Cedar Falls firefighters and school nurses who were not already covered by MercyOne or UnityPoint health care systems. The workers fall within the state's first recommended priority group. The incoming vaccines will be from company Moderna.
“It’s an exciting job. Every week we’re just waiting to get the news that vaccines have been allocated to Black Hawk County," Egbuonye said. "It's busy but we get excited because that's what we want."
The new doses will add to the county's existing 3,050 vaccines, totaling 4,350 vaccines. The county received a mix of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The numbers do not include the second doses of the vaccines, which are recommended a few weeks after the first doses are given. Egbuonye said the second doses are guaranteed to be available to people who get their first doses.
Vaccines were given to health care workers beginning in December at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital and Peoples Community Health Clinic. Nursing home and assisted living residents and workers started getting doses of the vaccine in late December and early January.
Egbuonye said the health department has not received any complaints about severe side effects, such as allergic reactions, from the vaccine. Severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Side effects from the vaccine can include pain or swelling at the injection site, along with fever, chills, tiredness and headache, the CDC said. Medical experts say the reactions mean the body is effectively building protection.
Health officials are developing education tools to provide people with more information about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. Egbuonye said they are reviewing responses to a COVID-19 vaccine survey that closed Tuesday.
"Our responsibility as a health department is to give accurate information," Egbuonye said. "We care about the lives of our residents, and so we want to make sure that we do our part on providing accurate and timely information at all times."
At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he heard vaccinations were "lagging" and said he did not know “where the breakdown is right now.”
Egbuonye said the state's pace at distributing vaccines to counties is moving slower than anticipated. She said the local health department is monitoring how quickly vaccines are being provided to residents, and if there are delays, officials follow up with vaccine providers. No vaccines have been discarded for delayed distribution, she said.
"Sometimes, they've already scheduled, but the individual hasn't come to get the vaccine yet," Egbuonye said. "But we can see it in our system, and we're ... making sure that everybody is getting vaccinated."
Egbuonye did not share the locations where vaccines will be distributed for security reasons.
She currently serves on the state advisory board that is making recommendations about who should get vaccinated in each phase. She said she expects the guidelines to be released by the end of January. She said it will likely include workers at the Tyson and John Deere plants in Waterloo, teachers, law enforcement, correctional officers and agriculture workers.
The next phase of people recommended to get the vaccine is expected to include people over age 75, she said.
"Vaccines — really — they save lives," Egbuonye said. "I know that it's just been a difficult time locally, state and nationwide. We've had so many situations that have polarized us. But it's time for us to come together as a community and as a society and really do our best to inform."
The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. Health officials encourage people to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and frequently washing their hands.
