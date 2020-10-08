Almost 3,000 county residents cast ballots during first week of voting

WATERLOO — In less than a week, nearly 3,000 Black Hawk County residents have already voted by submitting their ballots in person, by mail or at the drop box located outside the courthouse as of Wednesday, said County Auditor Grant Veeder.
Almost half of the ballots — more than 1,300 — were placed in the drop box, a secure ballot collection site that sits by mailboxes near the entrance of the courthouse. More than 730 ballots were submitted in the courthouse, more than 580 were mailed to the county and more than 370 were collected at the UNI-Dome polling location, which opened Tuesday.
The first absentee ballots were mailed beginning Monday, and in-person early voting locations opened Tuesday. Four satellite voting locations are available to voters at various dates and times through Oct. 20.
Veeder said voting numbers aligned closely with what he expected for this year's turnout.
"The one thing that was an unknown was how the drop box was going to be used," Veeder said. "We did know there were a lot of people who asked about it and encouraged us to get one."
The drop box was installed for $2,200. It sits in view of a security camera and is locked and bolted to the concrete. Veeder said the box has already saved the county more than $1,700 in postage fees it would normally pay for voters who send their ballots in the mail.
Veeder originally planned to use money from a $267,500 grant to help pay for the drop box, but now the money can be used for other election costs — such as temporary election workers and sending absentee ballot request forms. Any money not used from the grant will be returned to the nonprofit organization that awarded it, Veeder said.
The county is handing out masks, requiring social distancing, installing plexiglass screens and cleaning surfaces to ensure voter safety at the polls, Veeder said.
"If people want to vote in person before the election or even on Election Day, we are taking prudent steps to protect people’s health," Veeder said. "We think that if people take the precautions that have become the norm during the pandemic, they can have a safe voting experience at the locations that we’re using."
