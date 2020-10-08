Almost 3,000 county residents cast ballots during first week of voting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The drop box was installed for $2,200. It sits in view of a security camera and is locked and bolted to the concrete. Veeder said the box has already saved the county more than $1,700 in postage fees it would normally pay for voters who send their ballots in the mail.

Veeder originally planned to use money from a $267,500 grant to help pay for the drop box, but now the money can be used for other election costs — such as temporary election workers and sending absentee ballot request forms. Any money not used from the grant will be returned to the nonprofit organization that awarded it, Veeder said.

The county is handing out masks, requiring social distancing, installing plexiglass screens and cleaning surfaces to ensure voter safety at the polls, Veeder said.

"If people want to vote in person before the election or even on Election Day, we are taking prudent steps to protect people’s health," Veeder said. "We think that if people take the precautions that have become the norm during the pandemic, they can have a safe voting experience at the locations that we’re using."

Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.