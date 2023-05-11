Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments almost seven months ago. Associated Press reports that Adidas still has $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezy shoes.
WASHINGTON — After months wrestling over the fate of millions of unsold Yeezy shoes, Adidas said Thursday it will sell a portion of its remaining inventory and donate the proceeds to charitable organizations.
The German sportswear company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in late October, following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews. Since then, the fate of $1.3 billion worth of the unsold Yeezys, a lucrative sneaker line launched with Ye, has been up in the air.
At Adidas's annual shareholders meeting, CEO Bjorn Gulden said the company spent months trying to find solutions. He said the company spoke to nongovernmental organization and groups that were harmed by Ye's comments and actions.
"Burning those shoes cannot be the solution," Gulden said, adding that Adidas will try to sell part of the remaining Yeezy inventory and "donate money to the organizations that help us and were harmed by what Ye said."
A sign is displayed Oct. 25 in front of an Adidas retail store in Paramus, N.J.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Exact details of the plan — including how many shoes will be sold and the timeline of selling them — were not disclosed. Gulden said the company will provide updates as it moves forward.
The move comes as Adidas is trying to stage a comeback and move beyond the Yeezy partnership. Cutting ties with Ye cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars — contributing to a loss of $655 million in sales for the last three months of 2022.
Adidas reported $441 million in lost sales at the start of 2023, the company announced last week.
A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas Oct. 25 at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Net sales declined 1% in the first quarter, and would have risen 9% with the Yeezy line, the company said.
Meanwhile, Adidas also faces a class-action lawsuit from investors who allege the company knew about offensive remarks and harmful behavior from Ye years before terminating its pact with him. Adidas pushed back on the allegations.
Still, Gulden reminded investors that the nine-year partnership between Adidas and Ye was "sensational."
While he noted that Ye is a difficult person, "he's the most creative person in our industry," Gulden said. "He created a model with Adidas that was sought after around the world." But he added, "We lost that in a month."
Photos: Kanye West through the years
Singer Kanye West poses on a rooftop in the SOHO section of New York, June 2, 2004. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper)
JIM COOPER
Kanye West, center, gestures as Gretchen Wilson accepts her award for breakthrough favorite artist at the 32nd annual American Music Awards, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2004, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. West was also nominated for breakthrough favorite artist. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Artist Kanye West, right, is congratulated after receiving 10 Grammy nominations as singer Anita Baker, left, applauds Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2004, in Los Angeles. The 47th Annual Grammy Awards will be presented February 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
RIC FRANCIS
Kanye West, nominated in 10 categories including best new artist, arrives at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J TERRILL
Kanye West performs "Jesus Walks" at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
Kanye West poses with his three awards at the 47th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2005, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. West won for best rap album, best rap song and best R&B song. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Rapper Kanye West performs at the NFL Kickoff Celebration Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005, at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album for "Late Registration" at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Kanye West holds his three awards in the air backstage at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, in Los Angeles. West won for best rap album, solo and song. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
U.S. rapper Kanye West arrives at London's Earl's Court for the 2006 music Brit Awards, surrounded by gold painted models, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Max Nash)
MAX NASH
Jamie Foxx, left, and Kanye West perform "Gold Digger" at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
MARK J. TERRILL
Singer Kanye West displays her new CD during an autograph signing appearance at a Virgin Megastore in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2007. West's "Graduation" is on pace to sell about 575,000 to 700,000 its first week out. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Dan Steinberg
Kanye West performs at GQ Magazine's 50th anniversary party on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/John Smock)
JOHN SMOCK
Kanye West accepts the award for best rap album for “Graduation” at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Kevork Djansezian
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow
Kim Kardashian and her husband U.S rap artist Kanye West arrives at the Balmain Spring/Summer 2015 ready-to-wear fashion collection, in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer)
Zacharie Scheurer
Kanye West performs at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
Kanye West performs during FYF Fest on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury
Kanye West arrives for the showing of the Jeremy Scott Fall 2015 collection during Fashion Week, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
Kanye West accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Matt Sayles
Kanye West performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 57th Annual Grammy Awards Official After Party on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)
Colin Young-Wolff
Kanye West performs at Wango Tango 2015 at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 9, 2015, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury
Paul McCartney, from left, Rihanna, and Kanye West perform at the 57th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
John Shearer
Kanye West gestures to the audience at the unveiling of the Yeezy collection and album release for his latest album, "The Life of Pablo," Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Bruce Barton)
Bruce Barton
American reality-show star Kim Kardashian takes a selfie as she rides on a classic car next to her husband, rap singer Kanye West in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, May 4, 2016. West, Kardashian and members of her reality-show-star family have become the latest celebrities to visit Havana. They visited Havana’s Museum of Rum Wednesday, stepping out of a hot-pink antique American convertible as they snapped selfies and were recorded by a television crew following them around. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
Desmond Boylan
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini
President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
With their eyes closed for prayer, Joel Osteen, left, and Kanye West laugh as West makes a joke while leading the prayer during a service at Lakewood Church, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke
