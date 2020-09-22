Absentee, in-person voting locations available for Black Hawk County residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County residents can cast their absentee ballots or vote in person for the Nov. 3 general election beginning Oct. 6 at locations throughout the area, according to a Tuesday news release.

Residents will be deciding races for president and vice president of the United States, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for district one, state senators, state representatives, county supervisors, county auditor and county sheriff. The UNI-Dome, 2501 Hudson Road in Cedar Falls, will be open for absentee voting on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Oct. 7 from noon-4 p.m.; Oct. 8 from 3-7 p.m.; Oct. 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The multipurpose room at the Cedar Valley Sports Plex, 300 Jefferson St. in Waterloo, will be open for absentee voting Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m.

The Diamond Event Center at Western Home Communities, 5307 Caraway Lane in Cedar Falls, will be open for absentee voting on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The conference room at North Star Community Services, 3420 University Avenue in Waterloo, will be open for absentee voting Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Residents can get into the building at Entrance 3.