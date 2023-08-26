CEDAR FALLS – The American Association of University Women Cedar Falls-Waterloo will host an open house 5:30–7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle.
This event will kick off the 2023-24 year and is open to anyone who’s interested. The AAUW is a nonprofit that advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
For membership information, contact Jane at 319-404-2518 or Bonnie at 319-269-8521.
