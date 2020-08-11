340,000 without internet, cable in Iowa/Illinois after storms cut multiple fiber lines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Heavy storms and high winds that largely spared Northeast Iowa nonetheless have caused outages in everything from cell phones to cable TV in the Cedar Valley even a day later.

A derecho that whipped through the midsection of Iowa on Monday snapped four different telephone poles in and around Cedar Rapids, cutting power along with phone and fiber lines, said Mediacom spokesperson Thomas Larsen.

Those multiple cuts to the fiber lines took out the redundancy built into Mediacom’s system, meaning that even when the power was restored, fiber couldn’t be rerouted.

That affected a much larger range of customers than just in Cedar Rapids.

“Usually, you’ll have these where it’s isolated to a market,” Larsen said. “This was basically the width of a state, crossing two states.”

About 340,000 customers in Iowa and Illinois were offline as of Tuesday morning, Larsen said.

Because of the number and severity of the cuts, Larsen had no timeline for when service would be restored to all customers. He said crews were called in from other states to fix the lines, noting they had to wait until the power companies brought power back first.