NewAldaya's Crystal Jasper can't imagine a different nursing career

“I have a special place in my heart for the elderly. They all have their own story and I love getting to know them. Each one is so special and so different. If you listen to them talk, they have amazing things they can tell you. They basically are your second family.”

Jasper acknowledges that the past year has “been tough” because of COVID.

“There have been a lot of hours worked – a lot of changes every single day and trying to keep up with it. We’re trying to keep everyone safe, trying to make the families comfortable when they can’t see (loved ones). We built an outdoor booth when the weather was nice for people to visit but winter was more challenging. We did face time and phone calls.”

Despite efforts, NewAldaya had a COVID outbreak at the beginning of May, another at the beginning of December. It had its first vaccination clinic in early January.

Jasper has been married 18 years and the couple has two daughters, ages 14 and 10. The eldest is considering making nursing a career.

The family enjoys camping at Prairie du Chien, spending all their time fishing. “That’s our get-away place,” she said. They also take an annual trip to Minnesota with her parents and siblings and stay in a cabin.