Bone In Prime of Pork with Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes and grilled Brussel Sprouts, and Cherry Demi. Sweet potatoes are boiled, then mashed with brown sugar, butter, heavy cream and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. The cherry demi-glace is made from reduced veal stock, salt and pepper, red wine and maraschino cherry juice. Table 1912
